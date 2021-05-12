4 run 10th leads Reds over Pirates 5-1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- The lifting of Ohio's COVID-19 health orders comes days after Dr. Fauci opened the door to relaxing indoor masking guidelines. However, local health leaders warn if we pull back restrictions too quickly, the state could see a significant spike in cases if vaccinations don't increase as well.

"We are approaching a very dangerous territory and that's something that needs to be called out,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “If we stop here, we lose the risk of losing all that benefit down the road.”