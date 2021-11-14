COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State blew out No. 17 Purdue 59-31 at Ohio Stadium.

Garrett Wilson, who missed last week’s game with an injury, scored four touchdowns and totaled 161 yards.

C.J. Stroud went 31-of-38 for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

True freshman TreVeyon Henderson had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Miyan Williams ran for 113 yards. The Buckeyes totaled 263 yards on the ground one week after failing to rush for more than 100 yards for the first time since October 2018 when OSU lost to Purdue.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Purdue with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson cuts up field against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Purdue defensive back Cam Allen tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke, left, breaks up a pass intended for Purdue receiver David Bell during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, breaks away from Purdue defensive back Dedrick Mackey to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates as he scores a touchdown against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State linebacker Palaie Goateote celebrates recovering a fumble against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 celebrates with C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown against Dedrick Mackey #1 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 13: Demario McCall #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after the Buckeyes recover a fumble by the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

1st Quarter

C.J. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 25-yard touchdown. Ohio State leads 7-0.

Purdue answers with a 75-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown from Aidan O’Connell to Jackson Anthrop.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes a shovel pass 49 yards to the Purdue 21-yard line. TreVeyon Henderson scores a few plays later on a three-yard run. Buckeyes lead 14-7 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

Jerron Cage recovers a fumble and the Buckeyes score on the very next play on a 57-yard touchdown run from Henderson. 21-7 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Stroud throws his second touchdown of the game, this time to a wide-open Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 20 yards. Buckeyes lead 28-7 with 13:42 left in the second quarter.

Purdue fumbles the ensuing kickoff and the Buckeyes capitalize on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to Wilson.

Purdue shows some life and marches 80 yards down the field on 10 plays, ending on a 12-yard touchdown pass from O’Connell to Broc Thompson. OSU leads 35-14.

The Buckeyes continue to pour it on. Garrett Wilson takes the jet sweep 59 yards for his third touchdown of the game. OSU leads 42-14 with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Purdue and Ohio State add a field goal before halftime. Buckeyes lead 45-17 at the half.

Garrett Wilson scores his fourth touchdown of the game on a 24-yard pass. Buckeyes lead 52-17.

Purdue adds two touchdowns to make it 52-31 OSU.

4th Quarter

Ohio State scores again on a five-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave for Stroud’s fifth passing touchdown.