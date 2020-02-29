4 Flyers shoot past Davidson 82-67

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 4/3 University of Dayton men’s basketball team continued its hot streak, as the Flyers furthered their best start in school history to 27-2 after an 82-67 home victory against Davidson. The Flyers have clinched the Atlantic 10 Regular Season Title while extending their win streak to 18 games. Dayton has remained undefeated at UD Arena and in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 16-0 in conference and a school-best 27-2 overall. Davidson fell to 9-7 in conference and 15-13 overall.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting (3-of-4 from beyond the arc), 12 rebounds and four assists. Four additional Flyers scored in double-digits — Rodney Chatman (14 points), Ibi Watson (13), Trey Landers (11) and Jalen Crutcher (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 42, Davidson 24

• Jalen Crutcher and Rodney Chatman opened the game for the Flyers with back-to-back threes to start a 10-2 run after falling behind 3-0.

• Dayton made 5-of-6 field goals from 12:00 to 9:44 to extend the lead to 21-13 with 9:23 left in the first half.

• The Flyers continued to extend the lead to 14 points (31-17) after a Chatman three with five minutes left in the half.

• Ibi Watson pushed out the streak by scoring six consecutive points for Dayton before an Obi Toppin three-pointer, as the lead grew to 40-21 with 2:07 remaining.

• Toppin closed the half with a dunk assisted by Crutcher furthering the score to 42-24.

• Toppin led the Flyers in the half with 14 points on 6-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from three; He added five rebounds.

• Chatman contributed 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

• Watson scored eight points off the bench, shooting 4-of-6 from the field.

• Dayton shot 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the field while holding Davidson to 10-of-27 (37%) from the field.

• The Flyers dominated the glass, out rebounding the Wildcats 20-6. Trey Landers led the team with seven rebounds.

• Dayton also won the paint battle in the first half, outscoring Davidson 22-8 in the paint.

2nd Half: Dayton 82, Davidson 67

• The Flyers started the half by scoring the first four points to take a 46-24 lead.

• Toppin had back-to-back fast-break dunks (a tomahawk and a reverse behind-the-head slam), forcing a Davidson timeout, as Dayton led 56-33 with 14:05 left.

• Davidson cut the lead to 65-49 with eight minutes to go before Crutcher ended a 6-0 run by the Wildcats.

• Toppin made a three-pointer to give the Flyers a 77-61 lead after Davidson had cut the lead to 13.

• The Flyers were able to hold a double-digit lead the entire second half.

• Dayton was able to convert on 16-of-21 (76.2%) overall in the second half.

• The Flyers were a perfect 14-of-14 from inside the arc in the second half.

• Toppin led Dayton with nine points on 4-of-4 from the field; He added seven rebounds and four assists in the half which also led the Flyers.

• Seven different Flyers scored in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot 34-of-47 (72.3%) from the field while holding Davidson to 47.2% overall.

• The Flyer field goal percentage tied matched the second-best in school history and was the best single-game performance since March 1, 1986. Dayton shot .775 (31-40) against Southern in 1986, and shot. .723 (34-47) against Kent State on Feb. 18, 1970. Both games were played at UD Arena.

• Dayton made 27 of 28 two-point field goals.

• Toppin led all scorers with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Toppin recorded his seventh double-double of the season while shooting 10-of-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

• The Brooklyn native had four dunks in the game. He is at 96 on the season and has surpassed Chris Wright for the UD career dunk record with 179.

• Chatman (14 points), Watson (13), Landers (11) and Crutcher (10) all scored in double digits.

• Dayton was able to convert on 7-of-19 from beyond the arc; Chatman, Toppin and Crutcher all had at least two threes.

• The Flyers won the rebounding battle 31-16. Toppin led the Flyers with a career-high-tying 12 rebounds.

• The Dayton bench outscored Davidson’s 22-13; Watson led the bench with 13 points.

• The Flyers assisted on 20-of-34 made field goals largely due to Crutcher’s seven assists. Six additional Flyers had two or more assists.

• Dayton held the lead for the last 36:31 of the game with a largest lead of 24 points;

• Dayton is 27-2 for the first time in school history, has won 18 games in a row in a single season for the first time since the Flyers won 20 in 1951-52, and are 16-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

• UD plays its final road game of the year, taking on Rhode Island in a matchup of the A-10’s top two teams.

• Game time is 9 p.m. ET.