3 Flyers beat GW; winning streak at 20

DAYTON – The No. 3 University of Dayton men’s basketball team finished the regular season with the hottest start in school history, improving to 29-2, after a 76-51 victory over George Washington. The Flyers finished undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play and undefeated at UD Arena. Dayton has also extended its win streak to 20 games, giving the Flyers the longest win streak in the country.

Dayton improved to 18-0 in conference and a school-best 29-2 overall. George Washington fell to 6-12 in conference and 12-19 overall. Dayton’s 29 wins is a school record for the most wins in a regular season. The Flyers also won every road game this season for the first time since 1954-55.

This game was Senior Night at UD Arena. The Flyers honored its seniors Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers, as they played in their final game at UD Arena.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and five assists. Jalen Crutcher also finished in double-digits with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, four rebounds and five assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 26, George Washington 25

• Obi Toppin scored the first five points for the Flyers after George Washington scored the first basket of the game. UD’s first points came on a slam on an alley-oop from Rodney Chatman.

• Dayton was able to narrowly outscore the Colonials 7-6, giving them a 12-8 lead; Jalen Crutcher and Trey Landers were both able to convert from the field.

• George Washington followed with an 11-0 run, taking a seven-point lead (19-12) over Dayton.

• Dayton responded with a 7-0 spurt, tying the game at 19 points, forcing a George Washington timeout with 6:08 left in the half; Dwayne Cohill knocked back a pair of free throws before Ibi Watson made one from beyond the arc to get the Flyers going.

• The Flyers finished the half scoring seven points while allowing six points.

• Toppin led the Flyers with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

• Both teams struggled from the field, shooting only 9-of-24 (37.5%).

• The Flyers assisted on seven of their nine made field goals.

• Dayton narrowly outrebounded George Washington 17-15, largely due to Landers’ seven boards.

• The Flyers held the lead for 11:14 of the half, with the game being tied for 2:16.

2nd Half: Dayton 76, George Washington 51

• George Washington opened the half with four straight points before Crutcher made a corner three to tie the game at 29-29.

• Both teams exchanged baskets, before Dayton scored five points in a row, giving them a 35-33 lead with 15:52 left in the game.

• Toppin matched George Washington’s four points before Crutcher had a 7-0 spurt, extending Dayton’s lead to 46-37 and forcing a Colonials’ timeout.

• Coming out of the timeout, the Flyers scored another seven in a row forcing another George Washington timeout; Crutcher drained a three that was followed by back-to-back slams from Toppin — a big boy throwdown on a post move and a breakaway inside 360 dunk…

• The Toppin dunks capped a 16-0 run by the Flyers in which George Washington was held scoreless for 5:30.

• Dayton continued to extend its lead heading into a media timeout with 3:59 left in the game, scoring 10 points to George Washington’s four.

• The Flyers kept the pressure on coming out of the media timeout, scoring another nine points in a row; Ryan Mikesell scored his first points from the field, nailing a three from the corner, extending Dayton’s lead to 71-44.

• Dayton’s last points came from the bench as Jhery Matos made a three that was followed with a dunk from Jordy Tshimanga.

• Crutcher led the Flyers in the half with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, two rebounds and four assists.

• Toppin also scored in double-digits in the half with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, two rebounds and two assists.

• Dayton improved from the first half (37.5%), shooting 19-of-27 (70.4%) from the field while holding George Washington to 41.7% overall.

• The Flyers converted on 8-of-11(72.7%) shots behind the arc.

• Dayton dominated in the paint, outscoring George Washington 22-10.

• Five different Flyers had two or more rebounds in the half.

• The Flyers assisted on 12 of their 19 made field goals in the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Toppin led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 11-of-15 from the field. Crutcher added an additional 21 points.

• The Human Highlight Reel had seven dunks during the game. He now has 107 on the season and 190 during his career at UD.

• Dayton shot 28-of-51 (54.9%) from the field and 11-of-20 (55%) from beyond the arc while holding George Washington to 39.6% overall.

• Nine different Flyers scored during the game.

• The Flyers narrowly outrebounded the Colonials 30-28, largely due to Landers 10 rebounds.

• Dayton assisted on 19 of their 28 made field goals.

• Toppin and Crutcher shared team honors with five assists each.

• The Flyers capitalized on George Washington’s 14 turnovers, scoring 17 points off of them.

• Dayton outscored George Washington 32-14 in the paint.

• The Flyers outscored George Washington 39-14 over the last 13:34.

• Dayton is 29-2 for the first time in school history, has won 20 games in a row in a single season for the first time since the Flyers won 20 in 1951-52, and finished 18-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

• UD is the No. 1 seed in next week’s Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship, to be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. UD’s first game will be on Friday, March 13 at 12 noon ET against the winner of eight seed Massachusetts and nine seed VCU.