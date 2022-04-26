FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Dayton pitchers Joe Boyle, Evan Kravetz, and Carson Rudd combined on a two-hit shutout and Rece Hinds blasted a home run to lead the Dragons to a 4-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday night. The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games and snapped Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak.

With the win, the Dragons improved their record to 12-4 on the season as Fort Wayne fell to 10-6. The Dragons are in first place in the Midwest League’s East Division, two games ahead of Fort Wayne.

Game Recap: The Dragons took the lead in the fourth inning when Hinds belted an opposite field home run to right field to break a scoreless tie. It was Hinds’ second homer of the year. Elly De La Cruz followed with an infield single and stole second before Allan Cerda walked. Alex McGarry then hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the first baseman for an error, allowing both De La Cruz and Cerda to score to make it 3-0.

The Dragons added another run in the seventh on back-to-back one-out doubles by J.V. Martinez and Ashton Creal to put Dayton ahead 4-0.

Meanwhile, Boyle worked the first five innings, allowing just one hit, the only hit he has surrendered in 13 scoreless innings this season. He allowed a single to Fort Wayne star prospect Robert Hassell in the third inning. Boyle (1-0) walked five and struck out five to earn the win.

Kravetz replaced Boyle to start the sixth inning and was outstanding as he came off a game last Thursday night in which he fired five no-hit innings. Kravetz stayed in the game for three innings on Tuesday without allowing a runner past first base. He did not give up a hit while walking two and striking out five. Rudd allowed a hit and walk in the ninth but got a strikeout with a runner at third base to end the game.

The Dragons pitchers shut down a high-powered Fort Wayne offense. The TinCaps entered the night leading the Midwest League in runs scored, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage while ranking tied for the league lead in home runs with the Dragons. Dragons pitchers notched their first shutout victory in a nine-inning game since August 5, 2021 at West Michigan.

The Dragons finished with nine hits. Hinds and Creal each had two. McGarry had one hit to extend his hitting streak to six straight games. He is batting .348 during the hitting streak.

Notes: Boyle has worked 13 innings on the year while allowing just one hit and no runs. He has walked 10 and struck out 22…Kravetz over his last two games has tossed eight hitless, scoreless innings.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Fort Wayne again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in the second game of the series. Bryce Bonnin, activated from the injured list on Tuesday, is expected to start for Dayton against Fort Wayne’s Ryan Bergert (0-1, 3.48).