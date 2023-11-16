CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — As of 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, single-game tickets for the Cincinnati Reds are on sale.

Highlighting the 2024 schedule is the Thomas Rhett Post-Game Concert on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Reds take on the Oakland A’s at 5:10 p.m., with the concert to follow after the game.

Included in the 2024 home schedule are weekend matchups with the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 24-26, the Chicago Cubs on June 6-9 and Boston Red Sox on June 21-23.

All 12 Friday home games will feature a Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks post-game show. Reds players and coaches will wear the team’s Nike City Connect uniform for all Friday home games.

The 2024 promotional schedule includes an all-new bobblehead series featuring Reds players in the Nike City Connect uniform.

Featured 2024 promotional giveaways:

Thursday, March 28 vs. Nationals: Reds Magnetic Schedule & Car Magnet, presented by PNC

Saturday, March 30 vs. Nationals: Kids Opening Day Cap, presented by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Saturday, April 6 vs. Mets: City Connect Bobblehead #1, presented by PNC

Sunday, April 7 vs. Mets: City Connect Bobblehead #2

Saturday, April 20 vs. Angels: Reds Team Calendar presented by Kroger

Sunday, April 21 vs. Angels: Reds Fleece Blanket

Sunday, May 5 vs. Orioles: City Connect Bobblehead #3

Sunday, May 26 vs. Dodgers: Reds Team Baseball Card Set

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Guardians: City Connect Bobblehead #4

Sunday, June 23 vs. Red Sox: Reds Replica Jersey

Sunday, July 7 vs. Tigers: City Connect Bobblehead #5

Sunday, August 4 vs. Giants: City Connect Bobblehead #6

Sunday, August 18 vs. Royals: Reds Bucket Hat

Sunday, September 1 vs. Brewers: City Connect Bobblehead #7

Saturday, September 21 vs. Pirates: Reds Team Photo

Sunday, September 22 vs. Pirates: Reds Bowling Shirt

A portion of the proceeds from every game ticket sold will benefit Love One International, which transforms the lives of children and families in Uganda through life-saving medical care and family preservation.

To view the full schedule, visit the Reds website. To purchase tickets, call (513) 381-REDS (7337) or visit reds.com/Tickets. Ticket sales exclude Opening Day.