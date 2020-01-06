20 Flyers win at St. Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 20 University of Dayton men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in Atlantic 10 Conference play Sunday with an 80-67 win at Saint Joseph’s. This is the third win in seven days after coming back from Christmas break for the Flyers. Dayton improved to 13-2 overall and 2-0 in conference on the season while Saint Joseph’s fell to 3-11.

The Flyers were led by their seniors Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers. Ryan Mikesell scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and three rebounds. Trey Landers also scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and nine rebounds. Landers scored 11 of his points after the Flyers found themselves down seven in the second half. Three additional Flyers reached double-digits — Obi Toppin (15 points), Ibi Watson (15) and Jalen Crutcher (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 33, Saint Joseph’s 33

• Saint Joseph’s took an early four-point lead to start the game.

• Ryan Mikesell made a three-pointer at the 17:51 mark that gave the Flyers a one-point lead which was their first of the game.

• A free throw by Jalen Crutcher gave Dayton its largest lead of eight points and moved the score to 22-14.

• Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 4:06 left in the half.

• Crutcher made a driving layup with just over a minute and a half left to tie the game.

• Trey Landers hit a three-pointer to reclaim the lead before Saint Joseph’s hit a three-pointer at the end of the half to tie the game.

• Mikesell led the Flyers in the half with 12 points with Obi Toppin following him with nine points.

• Crutcher finished the half with five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

• Dayton struggled from the field shooting only 35.3% and 17.6% from beyond the arc.

• The Flyers held the lead for 14:33 of the half, with the largest lead being eight points around the nine-minute mark.

2nd Half: Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67

• The Hawks started the half by going on a 9-2 run to take the lead.

• Landers responded by putting up five points to cut Saint Joseph’s lead to two points.

• Toppin scored on back-to-back plays giving Dayton its first lead of the half. Dayton did not trail again.

• Landers and Crutcher hit back-to-back threes to extend Dayton’s lead to seven points and move the score to 56-49 at the 9:15 mark.

• Ibi Watson made a free throw for the extra point that brought Dayton’s lead to eight points and followed it up with a three-pointer.

• Watson scored 13 consecutive points from nine minutes left in the game until the four minute mark.

• At under 2:30 to play, a Landers three followed by a Toppin slam brought the Flyer’s lead to 12 points making the score 76-64.

• The Flyers were led by Landers and Watson with 13 points each during the half.

• Dayton shot 55.6% from the field in the half, whereas Saint Joseph’s shot only 39.3% from the field.

• The Flyers outrebounded the Hawks in the half 21-12.

• Dayton took their largest lead of the game of 13 points at the end of the half.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot an overall 44.3% compared to Saint Joseph’s 40%.

• The Flyers outrebounded the Hawks 40-35 throughout the game, largely due to Landers’ nine rebounds.

• Dayton scored 18 points off of turnovers, while limiting Saint Joseph’s to only seven.

• The Flyers had 16 fast-break points during the game, while the Hawks had none.

• Landers and Mikesell contributed 18 points each; Landers’ 18 points was a season-high.

• Six different Flyers scored during the game; Five of them scored in double-figures.

• The Flyers assisted on 17-of-27 made field goals largely due to Crutcher’s 10 assists.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will return home to sold-out UD Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11 to host Massachusetts at 12:30 p.m. ET.