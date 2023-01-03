Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 Sports Team Jack Pohl and Joey DeBerardino break down the scary Damar Hamlin collapse during the Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium.

The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati.

Tuesday at 2 a.m., the Bills stated that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and had his heartbeat restored by medics through CPR. The team said around 1:30 p.m. that he spent last night in the intensive care unit and will stay there today in critical condition.