15th ranked Flyers master UMass

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 15 University of Dayton men’s basketball team continued Atlantic 10 Conference play with an 88-60 win during its home opener against Massachusetts. This was Dayton’s annual Hall of Fame Game. New inductees — Three-time men’s basketball MVP Chris Wright, former AD Tim Wabler and All-Atlantic 10 women’s basketball player Kristin Daugherty Ronai — were recognized at halftime.
The Flyers remain undefeated this season at UD Arena and have improved to 3-0 in conference and 14-2 overall. Massachusetts fell to 7-9 and 1-2 in conference play.
The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Five additional Flyers reached double-digits — Ryan Mikesell (15 points), Trey Landers (13), Jalen Crutcher (12), Rodney Chatman (11) and Ibi Watson (11).
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 48, Massachusetts 22
• Dayton started the game by going on a 9-0 run in just under the first five minutes of play.
• Within the first 5:15 of play, all of Dayton’s starters had scored.
• At the 8:11 mark of the half, the Flyers had only allowed the Minutemen to score nine points.
• Dayton continued extending its lead and took its largest lead of the half when Jalen Crutcher hit a three-pointer just before time expired.
• Obi Toppin led the team with 14 points including two dunks.
• Dayton outrebounded Massachusetts in the half 21-13, largely due to Ryan Mikesell’s eight rebounds.
• The Flyers shot 58.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc while holding the Minutemen to 26.1% from the field overall.
• Dayton outscored Massachusetts 30-6 in the paint and had six second-chance points.
• The Flyers held the lead for 19:23 of the half, with its largest lead being 26 points.
2nd Half: Dayton 88, Massachusetts 60
• Massachusetts was able to make adjustments from the first half allowing both teams to trade buckets for large amounts of play.
• Dayton took its largest lead of the game (30 points) at the 2:06 mark when Ibi Watson made a field goal in the paint.
• The Flyers scored 28 points in the paint compared to 14 for Massachusetts.
• Dayton was able to outrebound Massachusetts in the half 19-18.
• The Minutemen had nine turnovers in the half, and the Flyers scored 11 points off of those turnovers.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Dayton dominated in the paint, scoring 58 points to just 20 for UMass.
• The Flyers offensive pace allowed them to outscore the Minutemen 26-9 on fast breaks.
• Eight Flyers scored during the game; Six different Flyers finished in double figures.
• In addition to six players with 10 points or more, five of those players each had three assists.
• Mikesell’s 14 rebounds was a career-high, eclipsing his previous total of 11.
• Toppin’s five steals was a career-high; His previous best was four.
• The Flyers secured a wire-to-wire victory for the first time in conference play.
• Dayton attempted 70 shots in total while UMass only attempted 52.
• Dayton forced Massachusetts into 21 turnovers in total.
UP NEXT
• The Flyers will take on VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at UD Arena.
• Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.