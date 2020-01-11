15th ranked Flyers master UMass

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 15 University of Dayton men’s basketball team continued Atlantic 10 Conference play with an 88-60 win during its home opener against Massachusetts. This was Dayton’s annual Hall of Fame Game. New inductees — Three-time men’s basketball MVP Chris Wright, former AD Tim Wabler and All-Atlantic 10 women’s basketball player Kristin Daugherty Ronai — were recognized at halftime.

The Flyers remain undefeated this season at UD Arena and have improved to 3-0 in conference and 14-2 overall. Massachusetts fell to 7-9 and 1-2 in conference play.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Five additional Flyers reached double-digits — Ryan Mikesell (15 points), Trey Landers (13), Jalen Crutcher (12), Rodney Chatman (11) and Ibi Watson (11).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 48, Massachusetts 22

• Dayton started the game by going on a 9-0 run in just under the first five minutes of play.

• Within the first 5:15 of play, all of Dayton’s starters had scored.

• At the 8:11 mark of the half, the Flyers had only allowed the Minutemen to score nine points.

• Dayton continued extending its lead and took its largest lead of the half when Jalen Crutcher hit a three-pointer just before time expired.

• Obi Toppin led the team with 14 points including two dunks.

• Dayton outrebounded Massachusetts in the half 21-13, largely due to Ryan Mikesell’s eight rebounds.

• The Flyers shot 58.8% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc while holding the Minutemen to 26.1% from the field overall.

• Dayton outscored Massachusetts 30-6 in the paint and had six second-chance points.

• The Flyers held the lead for 19:23 of the half, with its largest lead being 26 points.

2nd Half: Dayton 88, Massachusetts 60

• Massachusetts was able to make adjustments from the first half allowing both teams to trade buckets for large amounts of play.

• Dayton took its largest lead of the game (30 points) at the 2:06 mark when Ibi Watson made a field goal in the paint.

• The Flyers scored 28 points in the paint compared to 14 for Massachusetts.

• Dayton was able to outrebound Massachusetts in the half 19-18.

• The Minutemen had nine turnovers in the half, and the Flyers scored 11 points off of those turnovers.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton dominated in the paint, scoring 58 points to just 20 for UMass.

• The Flyers offensive pace allowed them to outscore the Minutemen 26-9 on fast breaks.

• Eight Flyers scored during the game; Six different Flyers finished in double figures.

• In addition to six players with 10 points or more, five of those players each had three assists.

• Mikesell’s 14 rebounds was a career-high, eclipsing his previous total of 11.

• Toppin’s five steals was a career-high; His previous best was four.

• The Flyers secured a wire-to-wire victory for the first time in conference play.

• Dayton attempted 70 shots in total while UMass only attempted 52.

• Dayton forced Massachusetts into 21 turnovers in total.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will take on VCU on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at UD Arena.

• Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.