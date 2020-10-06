12,000 fans permitted for remainder of Bengals home games



CINCINNATI, Ohio – The State of Ohio has approved a variance that will allow the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at the six remaining home games this season.

Tickets previously purchased for the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Oct. 25 are still valid. Additional inventory for the Browns game, primarily on the Canopy Level, will go on sale on a date to be determined. The Bengals will reach out to Season Ticket Members and fans with more specifics this week.

Information on tickets for the remaining home games, including games against the Tennessee Titans, N.Y. Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, will be communicated to Season Ticket Members and fans next week.

The Bengals successfully hosted 6,000 fans this past Sunday in their win over Jacksonville. The increase in capacity is possible because fans demonstrated safe and healthy behaviors, including social distancing and mandatory compliance wearing face coverings. The same protocols will be in place for upcoming home games.