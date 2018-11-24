Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Top Stories
Run, hide, fight: law enforcement emphasize lifesaving techniques for mass shootings
O’Rourke saddened by attack in hometown El Paso
Backpacks given away in Trotwood
Women robs New Carlisle store, assaults Clark County Sheriff Deputy
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Pro Football HOF gets eight new members
Top Stories
Dragons edge Captains in series opener
Braves beat Reds 5-4 in 10
Hot Rods race past Dragons 5-1
Votto, Wood lead Reds past Braves
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Art In The City
Top Stories
Healthy Back To School Snacks
DLM Good Neighbor 5k
Sommore headlines Dayton Funnybone
Back to School Bash Levitt Pavilion
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Sports
Braves beat Reds 5-4 in 10
Dragons edge Captains in series opener
Pro Football HOF gets eight new members
Operation Football Preview: Oakwood Lumberjacks
Votto, Wood lead Reds past Braves
More Sports Headlines
Hot Rods race past Dragons 5-1
Braves top Reds 4-1 in rain shortened game
Dragons earn second straight walk off win
HS Football practices begin
8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3
Dragons get walk off win against Hot Rods
Calmer heads prevail Reds down Pirates 4-1
Cincy radio host wrongfully claims DPS has ‘$100M budget surplus’ for field
Indians trade fiery Bauer to Reds, land Puig in 3-team deal
Brawl takes center stage in Reds loss to Pirates
More from 2 Sports
OSU
UD
WSU
Dayton Dragons
Operation Football
Buckeyes bow-out with 74-59 loss to Houston
Buckeyes to play Iowa State in NCAA
Buckeyes fall to No. 21 Badgers in OT
No. 19 Maryland tops Ohio State 75-61
No. 16 Buckeyes hindered by Hawkeyes
No. 8 Michigan State holds off No. 14 Ohio State
Ohio State tops Washington 28-23 in Meyer’s Rose Bowl finale
Urban Meyer speaks after coaching his last practice in Columbus
More Ohio State University
Flyers season ends with 4-3 loss in A10 tourney
RiverCon to kick off Tour de Way
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Flyers guard Jordan Davis to transfer
Flyers fall at Colorado in NIT first round
Flyers open NIT at Colorado
Flyers fall to SLU in A10 quarterfinals
Flyers post double digit win at Duquesne
More University of Dayton
Wright State library combines study and workout with new bikes
Caleb Sampen another Raiders success story
WSU’s Burdick selected in third round by Marlins
JD Orr, the Raiders baseball bandit
Raiders beat NKU at Fifth Third Field
Wright State golf team inspired by 11 year old “Teammate”
Raiders nip Flyers on diamond
Raiders lose NIT opener at Clemson
More Wright State University
Dragons edge Captains in series opener
Hot Rods race past Dragons 5-1
Dragons earn second straight walk off win
Dragons get walk off win against Hot Rods
Gordon leads Dragons over Hot Rods
Dragons lose to TinCaps 7-1
Rey’s record night leads Dragons over TinCaps
Dragons swept by Loons with 1-0 loss
More Dayton Dragons
Operation Football Preview: Oakwood Lumberjacks
HS Football practices begin
Kenston downs Alter in division III state championship game
Marion Local falls to Kirtland in the D-VI state championship game
Alter rides 13 game win streak into division 3 state championship game
HS Football State Championship schedule
Marion Local beats Seneca East in D6 semifinal
Alter advances to D3 Championship with win over Norwalk
More Operation Football
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Run, hide, fight: law enforcement emphasize lifesaving techniques for mass shootings
Dayton women selected to research and combat gender bias in healthcare
Expert anticipates ‘devastating impact’ from new China tariffs
Pres. Trump ramps up trade war with China
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Co-working space Nucleus announces move to Dayton Arcade
School districts meet to discuss transportation needs of tornado-affected students
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Fairborn church giving away school supplies to those in need
More profile-65422
Trending Stories
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Dayton
East Dayton community asks for help converting convenience store
Review brings positive changes to Animal Resource Center
Co-working space Nucleus announces move to Dayton Arcade
Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Saoirse Hill dies at 22
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Last chance notices sent out to Montgomery County voters
Family of Clark County toddler that died on Panama City Beach starts GoFundMe
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN