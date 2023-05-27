Skills 2 Succeed

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
68°
WATCH NOW
2 NEWS Today
Sign Up
Dayton
68°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
WDTN 2 NEWS Stream
Video Center
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
NewsNation Now
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
U.S. and World
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Pride Month
Health
Submit news tips or story ideas
Top Stories
Police seek missing 68-year-old Dayton man
Top Stories
Motorcycle crash victim transported to Dayton hospital
Top Stories
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair commits to OSU
How to send notes to Columbus Zoo’s Jack Hanna, family
Video
Flight crew sickened by fumes at Ohio airport
Video
Police investigate explosive threat made in local …
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7 Day & Hourly Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Stories
Jamie’s Journey
Pollen Count
Top Stories
Lightning Safety Awareness Week underway: What to …
Video
Top Stories
Gorgeous Father’s Day, but rain chances not far behind
Video
Top Stories
A Soaking Rain Tonight and When 80s Return
Video
A Cool Night on the Way and When more Rain Arrives
Video
Fewer than 300 remain without power after Sunday …
Video
NWS: 2 EF0 tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s severe …
Video
Traffic
Traffic Headlines
ODOT Cameras
Dayton Gas Prices
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Top Stories
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair commits to OSU
Top Stories
FCC beats Toronto 3-0 for record 13th straight home …
Top Stories
Hendrick breaks scoreless tie, Dragons top Captains …
Reds extend win streak to 11, longest since 1957
Reds push winning streak to 10, longest since 2012
Buckeyes’ Zak Herbstreit in hospital since last week
Video
Living Dayton
Recipes
Deals
Sponsored Content
Contact Us
BestReviews
About BestReviews
Top Stories
Register Now: Prices to Increase for Air Force Marathon
Video
Top Stories
Spotlighting Cancer Awareness with Local Basketball …
Video
Top Stories
Rachel Blanks Shares Her Flatbread Pizzas
Video
Repair Your Skin with Jiva Med Spa’s Microneedling
Video
Starship, Richard Marx hitting Fraze stage this weekend
Video
Lotions, Bath Bombs and Living Simply Soap
Video
Community
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tell Me Good News
I Love Dayton
Clear the Shelters
Pledge of Allegiance
Community Calendar
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Top Stories
2 NEWS volunteers for Founder’s Day of Caring
Video
Top Stories
Full-contact roller derby not a gentle sport
Video
Top Stories
Oakwood family on vacation when shooting erupts
Video
Poker run raising money for 2 children with special …
Video
WSU drummer got his start with ‘Guitar Hero,’ ‘Rock …
Video
Memorial Day 2019 tornadoes’ effects still linger
Video
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
About WDTN
Dayton’s CW
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
WDTN Newsletters
School Closing Enrollment
School Closings Administration
Search
Please enter a search term.
Skills 2 Succeed
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair commits to OSU
Top Skills 2 Succeed Headlines
FCC beats Toronto 3-0 for record 13th straight home win
Hendrick breaks scoreless tie, Dragons top Captains 1-0
Reds extend win streak to 11, longest since 1957
Reds push winning streak to 10, longest since 2012
Buckeyes’ Zak Herbstreit in hospital since last week
Votto homers in debut, Reds win 9th straight
Latest Video from 2 NEWS
Family of Dayton shooting victim seeks help with …
Hours-long standoff ends peacefully with Columbus …
University of Dayton receives grant to increase mental …
Paul Sherry, owner of Paul Sherry Chevrolet, dies
Ohio woman charged after attempt to lure child away …
Police, SWAT search for wanted suspect in Dayton …
Kettering College introduces Community Health Workers …
Sidney family speaks after father is accused of killing …
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosts expo to support …
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company announces 55th …
Tippapalooza: Miami County music festival raises …
A roar of thunder: Lightning Safety Awareness Week …
Food pantries face rising demand in the Miami Valley
Beware, Swifties: Attorney general warns of concert …
Honoring Matthew Yates: Clark State dedicates room …
National Selfie Day: Gem City Selfie Museum hosts …
Teen dies after being hit by car during Dayton shooting
Apple attempts to trademark all apples in Switzerland
Big Cat Safety Act goes into effect
Springboro Community City School District, student’s …
More Videos
More Skills 2 Succeed
Votto returns to Reds’ lineup for 1st time this season
Reds sweep Astros in extras for 8th straight win
Reds push win streak to 7 with 10-3 win over Astros
Bengals stars in town for Celebrity Softball Game
Tonight: Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game at …
Bengals hold minicamp, Williams discusses trade request
Cleveland Browns officially release new dog logo
Miami Valley News
Police seek missing 68-year-old Dayton man
Motorcycle crash victim transported to Dayton hospital
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair commits to OSU
Send us your Take Your Dog to Work Day photo!
Standoff ends with Columbus homicide suspect in custody
Piqua businessman Paul Sherry dies at age 89
UD receives grant to increase mental health resources
Family of Dayton shooting victim seeks help with …
View All Miami Valley News
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Why are gulls found in Ohio parking lots?
Debris found near Titanic in sub search: Coast Guard
This is the most popular dad joke, study shows
Ohio wants you to report sightings of wild turkey, …
US Marshals, SWAT search for wanted suspect in Dayton
Woman charged after alleged attempt to lure child
An ultimate guide to seeing Taylor Swift in Cincy
Bellefontaine QB Tavien St. Clair commits to OSU
How to send notes to Columbus Zoo’s Jack Hanna, family
Family of Dayton shooting victim seeks help with …
Most Read on WDTN.com
Latest stories from NewsNation
Missing Titanic Sub
Coast Guard: ROV discovers ‘debris field’ near Titanic
Missing Titanic Sub
Oxygen on Titan sub has likely run out. What we know …
Missing Titanic Sub
Missing Titanic Sub: What happens when oxygen runs …
Health
FDA clears erectile dysfunction gel for over-the-counter
Missing Titanic Sub
Former sub commander not optimistic about finding …
Missing Titanic Sub
Missing Titanic sub: Man aboard last year says it …
Find out how you can watch
Latest stories from The Hill
Biden welcomes Modi in front of spirited members …
US sees more than 350 anti-LGBTQ incidents in less …
Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions …
Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in …
Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: …
Democrats file bill to streamline green cards for …
More from The Hill
Piqua businessman Paul Sherry dies at age 89
UD receives grant to increase mental health resources
Woman charged after alleged attempt to lure child
Family of Dayton shooting victim seeks help with …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Why are gulls found in Ohio parking lots?
Debris found near Titanic in sub search: Coast Guard
This is the most popular dad joke, study shows
Ohio wants you to report sightings of wild turkey, …
US Marshals, SWAT search for wanted suspect in Dayton
Back to clouds & cooler temps, but how long will …
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
An ultimate guide to seeing Taylor Swift in Cincy
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company announces 55th …
Why are gulls found in Ohio parking lots?
Weekend events around Dayton: June 23-25
How to celebrate National Selfie Day in Dayton
As Seen on 2 News
Piqua businessman Paul Sherry dies at age 89
UD receives grant to increase mental health resources
Woman charged after alleged attempt to lure child
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS