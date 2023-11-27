DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly two dozen students in a work-based learning program recently earned apprenticeship certificates from Sinclair Community College.

The college held a celebration on campus on Tuesday, November 14 for students and their families to honor their accomplishments.

“These are registered apprenticeships with ApprenticeOhio. These are students who have committed to studying different certificates,” says Chad Bridgman, the director of the Office of Work-Based Learning at Sinclair.

Jake Cole was one of the students honored, working as an apprentice with Sonoco Flexible Packaging.

“Part of it is, you just have to say yes and jump in headfirst,” says Cole. “It’s all paid off.”

Matthew Morell worked as an apprentice for the Orbis Corporation.

“Orbis Corporation is a plastic injection molding company,” describes Morell. “I fix and repair the molds on the floor, and also fix, modify and create tooling.”

Morell says getting into the trades was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

“I really didn’t think the traditional college route was for me,” says Morell, realizing that when he was in high school.

Morell earned his second journeyman’s card. His first one was a machinist card, working for his previous employer.

“With a journeyman tool maker car, you’ve got background with hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical systems. Also, you have the understanding of how the tools are created and how the processing of the plastic is and how to repair things,” says Morell.

Sinclair’s apprenticeship program launched in 2018. The program plays matchmaker, connecting industries and companies with students to get them into the workforce.

“It gets them into the workforce day one,” says Bridgman.

Apprentices are employed at companies in the Dayton area like Clippard, DMAX, Eagle, EnviroControl, Ernst, Orbis, Sonoco, Stolle and Waibel.

“Waibel is a HVAC contractor. We also do plumbing service, building automation security. We’ve been in business for 35 years,” says Dave Crosley, president of Waibel Energy Systems.

Through work-based learning, Sinclair is feeding the pipeline in a learn-while-you-earn model.

“The people they get exposed to with the industry knowledge, experience, hands-on practical that they can use right away in the field is just incredible. Second to none,” says Crosley.

People who’ve been in the trades understand the value of a fast track into the industry.

“The tool and die industry gave me a great start,” says Marvalene Raglin, who is now the marketing manager for Sam’s Club on Miller Lane.

Raglin has more than 40 years of tool and die experience.

“The apprenticeship program is a wealth of knowledge and something no one can take away from you—just like a college degree,” smiles Raglin.

The benefit of the program is two-fold, paying off for companies and students, opening doors and paving a path in their professional journey.

Sinclair is one of only ten Ohio community colleges to be awarded a U.S. Department of Labor grant to offer an apprenticeship program. While students earn apprenticeship certificates, some will continue on to complete their associate’s degree.