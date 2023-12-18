XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at Greene County Career Center have been hard at work in the kitchen, baking Christmas cookies while also providing some holiday cheer to those who need it.

Culinary Arts students worked with Ohio’s Former First Lady Mrs. Hope Taft, baking more than 600 cookies for the women at the Marysville Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for a holiday party.

The collaboration teaches students not only skills in the kitchen but also a lesson in compassion.

Chef Khalid Hamdy is an instructor at Greene County Career Center, leading students through the project.

“As soon as she mentioned this project to me, I was like you know what, we’re going to do it because this is an opportunity for kids to learn a lot of things, and it’s for a good cause,” says Chef Hamdy.

“I know the holidays are hard for a lot of people. So, I think it will just bring a little cheer for them,” says senior Isabella Hall.

She’s among the students who’ve found a home in the kitchen at the Greene County Career Center.

“I just love doing the hands-on work,” says Hall.

In the program, students learn much more than just the basics.

“The kids get a lot of things out of this class. They get cooking experience. They get hands-on experience. They get soft skills. They get all the skills they need in everyday life,” lists Chef Hamdy. “There’s a whole curriculum in one project. So, we hit every part of the kitchen.”

Through the culinary arts program, students can get a jump start on their career by earning certifications.