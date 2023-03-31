Shopping For a Good Cause with Little Exchange

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a place to shop for a cause, Little Exchange Fine Gifts is the perfect place for you.

The Little Exchange Fine Gifts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit boutique located in Oakwood, a suburb of Dayton, Ohio. Staffed by almost 90 volunteers, the shop has donated nearly $1.7 million to Dayton Children’s Hospital over its 65 years of existence. The Little Exchange is known for perfect bridal and baby gifts, infant clothing, unique décor for the home, and men’s and women’s gifts for all occasions.

The shop also offers complimentary gift wrap and free local delivery.

