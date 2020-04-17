Closings
Senior Sendoff

Senior Sendoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graduations are going to look different this year and we want to showcase the Senior Class of 2020.

Scroll down the page to send us a photo of your graduating senior. Let us shine the spotlight on your graduate with WDTN’s Senior Sendoff.

Here are a few senior pictures from the 2 NEWS family.

  • Jamie Jarosik
    Jamie Jarosik
  • Devero Bogart
    Devero Bogart
  • Aliah Williamson
    Aliah Williamson
  • Brian Davis
    Brian Davis
  • Carly Smith
    Carly Smith
  • Mark Allan
  • Neil “Hutch” Konerman
  • Lauren Wood

