Senior Sendoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graduations are going to look different this year and we want to showcase the Senior Class of 2020.
Scroll down the page to send us a photo of your graduating senior. Let us shine the spotlight on your graduate with WDTN’s Senior Sendoff.
Here are a few senior pictures from the 2 NEWS family.
Jamie Jarosik
Devero Bogart
Aliah Williamson
Brian Davis
Carly Smith
Mark Allan
Neil “Hutch” Konerman
Lauren Wood
