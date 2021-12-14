Secret Smiles provides beds to kids without this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two organizations are helping families rest a little easier.

Secret Smiles and Morris Furniture have teamed up to provide beds for those who might not have one. The pair have been giving Miami Valley families a good night’s sleep since 2001.

2 NEWS is helping the effort with a live phone bank to raise money for this effort. We hope you join us during the live event Tuesday, Dec. 14 beginning at 4 pm and contribute. Every dollar raised goes toward buying beds from Morris Home, which will also deliver and set up the beds for free.

Kelly Uhl, Secret Smiles Board Member said, “We are fortunate enough to get to meet several of the families on deliveries and some of the children have never had their own bed. So, we are able to see firsthand how grateful they are.”

Morris Home hopes to donate 500 beds by the end of the year. In two decades, they’ve given away more than 8,200 beds.

If you missed the phone bank you can donate anytime by tapping the button below.