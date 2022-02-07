Finding the perfect gift is a challenge during any holiday, especially Valentine’s Day. To cut down on headaches caused by last-minute shopping and maybe even save a few bucks, you’ll want to get a head start on your Valentine’s Day shopping. Luckily, there’s still time left before this heartfelt occasion.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday designed to show loved ones your appreciation, which may seem nearly impossible. However, before picking up the conventional bouquet or box of chocolates, here are seven Valentine’s Day gifts that will be the most popular in 2022.

How to choose the perfect Valentine’s Day gift

Finding a way to showcase how much you care about a person is no easy feat. Fortunately, with a few tips, you’ll be able to figure out the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for every person in your life.

Remind yourself what you love about that person

All gifts should be somewhat personal, but more so on Valentine’s Day. When searching for a Valentine’s Day gift, start by thinking of all the characteristics, quirks and traits you love about a person. For example, if you love that your daughter is creative, you might get her a bracelet-making kit. If you enjoy watching your boyfriend shave, a quality shaving kit is an ideal gift.

Choose a problem-solving gift

While choosing a problem-solving gift doesn’t sound romantic or sweet, remember that a practical or useful item is more appreciated than something that will sit untouched on a shelf. Here are a few problem-solving gift ideas.

A robe or heated blanket for the person who always complains about being cold.

A massage gun for the person who is always sore after their workouts.

A watch for someone who always asks the time.

An essential oil diffuser or candle for the person who likes their house to smell good.

Remember it’s not about you

We often make gift-giving about us rather than the recipient. It’s important to remember that giving a Valentine’s Day gift is not about you. For example, don’t give someone your favorite tool because you think everyone should have one. You also don’t need to spend a lot of money to make yourself feel proud. When you take yourself out of the equation, you’re sure to find a gift your recipient will love.

Most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in 2022

Harry’s Razors for Men Truman Shaving Kit

This kit includes a high-quality razor handle, three razor blade refills, a razor blade cover and four-ounce shave gel, allowing the man in your life to experience their smoothest shave ever.

Sold by Harry’s and Amazon

Fossil Men’s Chronograph Leather Strap Watch

With a light brown leather strap, blue chronograph dial and round stainless steel case, this watch will look stylish on any man. It’s also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Sold by Amazon

Lego Dots Creative Picture Frames

Both kids and adults will be able to showcase their creative side with these build your own picture frames. This set comes with enough pieces for three frames that can be rebuilt and changed as often as you want.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum Spray

Perfume is the quintessential Valentine’s Day gift, and this perfume will smell intoxicating on any person. The fragrance is warm and spicy with notes of vanilla, jasmine, white flowers, orange and vanilla.

Sold by Macy’s, Ulta, Sephora and Amazon

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers

For the person who always has to be cozy, these fluff slide slippers with an elastic heel strap will make the perfect gift. The UGGpure wool wicks away moisture, so your feet are always dry and warm.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Jewelry is likely to be one of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in 2022, and this 14-karat gold-plated pendant necklace is ideal for everyday wear. It also comes in a branded gift box and jewelry bag.

Sold by Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These noise-canceling headphones feature a microphone to answer phone calls and activate your voice assistant. You’ll also get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.