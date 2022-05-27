Which travel shoe bag is best?

The last thing many people think of when packing their bags for an upcoming trip is their shoes. It’s not solely about bringing the right shoes that complement your outfit. It’s also ensuring that your shoes don’t lose their shape or dirty your other clothes.

The good news is that even the best bags, like the Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag, are extremely lightweight, affordable and incredibly versatile. If you buy travel shoe bags as a set, you can use the extra bags to help organize your toiletries, makeup and even towels.

What to know before you buy a travel shoe bag

Destination

Contact with dirt and grime is a part of a shoe’s job description. However, some travel destinations can bring home more dirt than others.

For example, a macaw-filled hiking trip through Peru’s rainforests will bring home more mud than eating at a five-star Michelin restaurant in Paris.

Protection

Travel shoe bags are typically a second thought until you start packing away your things and realize just how dirty your shoes can get. Even if you spend hours detailing your shoes with a toothbrush and soap, it’s likely to have some dirt still remaining.

The best travel shoe bags are manufactured from rugged, waterproof material. These bags typically use nylon, which helps ensure that your high heels or firm boots don’t wear down the bag, helping to make your investment last.

The last thing you want is to get home and realize that your heels ripped through the bag and tore into your favorite dress. Even worse is the realization that sand from the beach has spilled from your shoes onto the rest of your belongings. That’s the type of stress that can ruin the perfect vacation.

A travel shoe bag is a perfect addition to your travel toolkit, and can help you stress-proof your vacation. So the next time you hop on a plane with your favorite travel pillow, know that your shoe bag is working to keep all your other items in pristine condition.

Organization and time

One of the most beneficial advantages travel shoe bags provide is that packing ultimately becomes easier. How often have you had to reorganize your suitcase or bag because your shoes fit awkwardly with the rest of your belongings?

The most efficient way to keep your suitcase organized is to use travel cubes. By adding travel shoe bags to the mix, you reduce the overall time it takes to pack. There’s no more worrying about sitting on top of your suitcase to try and get it to close.

Consequently, you end up having more time to enjoy your trip rather than wasting it on inefficient packing and unpacking.

What to look for in a quality travel shoe bag

Durability

Having to purchase new items because you forgot them back home is inevitable on most trips. However, there’s nothing worse than constantly replacing low-quality items.

When looking for the best travel shoe bag, the first thing you must consider is its durability. The way you use the bag helps dictate the level of durability you’ll need. For example, constantly throwing it in a carry-on is likely to cause quicker wear than gently packing it in a suitcase.

Breathability and water resistance

If your shoes can’t breathe after a long day of walking around town, it can cause mold and bacteria to build up. Consider a travel shoe bag that has a little bit of breathability to let out the excess moisture.

However, you don’t want a bag that has all mesh sides. Choosing a travel shoe bag with some form of water resistance can help protect your shoes in the long run. Who knows? You might drop your bag in a puddle or get stuck in a severe thunderstorm.

Adjustability

Having an adjustable travel shoe bag is essential so you can fit various types of footwear. For example, even if your casual shoes and hiking boots are the same sizes their external measurements will differ, and your shoe bag must be able to fit them all.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel shoe bag

You can expect to spend $9-$15 on a quality travel shoe bag.

Best travel shoe bag FAQ

Can you bring your shoes in a carry-on?

A. Of course. It’s not cost-friendly to pay extra for a dedicated shoe bag. Other than the additional weight and space, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to pack your shoes into your carry-on. However, if you have shoes shaped like a gun, you may want to consider leaving them home.

How do you pack shoes?

A. Travel shoe bags are excellent at keeping your other items clean. However, if you don’t take additional measures and pack carefully, you can end up ruining your shoe’s appearance. Consider packing small items such as socks and undergarments inside your shoes. That way, even if there are 10 pounds of clothes on top, they will retain most of their shape.

What’s the best travel shoe bag to buy?

Top travel shoe bag

Yamiu Travel Shoe Bag

What you need to know: Yamiu sells an extra-durable shoe bag made of waterproof nylon that can handle any shoe challenge, from your sandiest flip-flops to your sharpest pair of heels.

What you’ll love: This bag is made from waterproof nylon that gives it extra durability while maintaining its lightweight structure. It’s a versatile choice, perfect for daily trips to the gym or for frequent travelers. When it’s not in use on the go, it serves as a perfect dust protector for your most treasured shoes.

What you should consider: The seams can come apart if your shoes are too large for the bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel shoe bag for the money

Misslo Portable Nylon Travel Shoe Bag

What you need to know: Misslo’s portable travel shoe bag is large enough to accommodate most shoe sizes.

What you’ll love: People with larger shoes sometimes have trouble finding a shoe bag that comfortably fits their size-13 loafers. Luckily, Misslo travel shoe bags can accommodate up to size-13 loafers, size-11 mid-top sneakers and up to size-9 women’s high heels. The bag’s material is slightly stiffer than its competitors, which can help your shoes retain their shapes.

What you should consider: It’s not the best option for storing hiking boots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FashionBoutique Waterproof Nylon Shoe Bag

What you need to know: This travel shoe bag is the best option for those who like to protect their shoes when they’re not in use.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors and patterns that make it easy to store and organize. By having several of these bags when traveling, you get rid of the frustrating experience of having to go through several bags just to find the shoes you need.

What you should consider: If not carefully used, the drawstring may come out entirely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

