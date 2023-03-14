Which tea set for kids is best?

Tea sets for kids have been popular at playtime for generations. The miniature cups, saucers, teapots and more are made for little hands to grasp, while the realistic designs encourage play. The result is hours of playtime that is fun, creative and educational.

The best tea set for a child has an appealing design with multiple pieces. It should also be made of quality material that will hold up to frequent play. The colorful appearance and durable construction of the Alex Pretend Tea Time Tin Kids Tea Set make it the best.

What to know before you buy a tea set for kids

Benefits of playing with a tea set

Many youngsters love playing with tea sets. However, setting up the components on a table and serving imaginary tea is more than just fun. Getting immersed in this type of play encourages creativity and potentially keeps kids occupied for hours.

Even though kids are pretending, the acts of pouring, stirring and serving faux tea and snacks promote hand and eye coordination. What’s more, whether a kids’ tea party includes adults, friends, or siblings, playing with a kids’ tea set can encourage the development of social skills and emphasize the importance of sharing.

Tea set sizes

Tea sets for kids come in a variety of sizes. While some basic sets include about 10 pieces, comprehensive sets often have bonus pieces such as pretend desserts and numerous utensils. These large sets can have more than 50 pieces. However, most tea sets for kids have about 12 to 16 pieces, which typically provide servings for four people.

The best one for your child depends on factors such as age and the number of kids who will be playing with the set you choose.

Kids tea set versatility

Kids tea sets may seem fairly basic, but there are creative ways that kids can use them during playtime.

Host a tea party with their stuffed animals or dolls.

with their stuffed animals or dolls. Share some parent-child bonding time over tea.

over tea. Have a tea party playdate with friends.

with friends. Enjoy solo play.

Use real food and liquid for realistic play.

What to look for in a quality tea set for kids

Pieces

Although tea sets for kids come with varying numbers of pieces, certain items are included in most of them. A teapot, teacups and saucers are key components that come with quality sets. Additionally, spoons, a cream pitcher and sugar bowl are often included. Larger sets may also include cloth napkins, serving trays, faux tea bags, pretend cookies or pastries, and other utensils.

Designs

Most tea sets made for kids have fun designs and bright colors that capture their attention. It’s common that the components are adorned with flowers, animals, butterflies, or popular characters kids love.

Materials

Plastic, metal and porcelain are the three most popular materials used to make kids tea sets. Although not as readily available, some wooden sets can be found. While highly attractive, keep in mind porcelain pieces may break if dropped, and are best for older kids.

Cases

Keeping the pieces of a kids’ tea set organized and safe will ensure they are accessible whenever they want to play with them. That’s why many quality sets come with cases to store them in when not in use. The boxes of those without cases are often reusable for storage.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea set for kids

Most kids’ tea sets cost $10-$40, with porcelain sets on the higher end. However, you can expect to find a quality set your child will enjoy for around $20.

Tea set for kids FAQ

What age group is best for a tea set?

A. Typically, kids’ tea sets are suitable for ages 3 to 8. Many sets have small pieces, so they can pose a choking hazard for kids under 3 or those who tend to put things in their mouths. However, there’s no harm in a child over 8 playing with a tea set.

How do I clean a tea set for kids?

A. The components of a child’s tea set can easily be washed by hand with mild soap and warm water. Once clean, the pieces should be rinsed and dried thoroughly for storage or for the next pretend tea party. Some sets — especially those made of plastic — can be placed on the top shelf of a dishwasher.

What’s the best tea set for kids to buy?

Top tea set for kids

Alex Pretend Tea Time Tin Kids Tea Set

What you need to know: This is a cute set with well-made cups, saucers, a teakettle and a tray that will provide hours of fun for kids.

What you’ll love: The pieces of this adorable set are crafted of tin that won’t break if dropped. They feature a colorful floral design that appeals to kids. The set includes a serving tray and storage case.

What you should consider: The case is handy, but not as durable as the other pieces.

Top tea set for kids for the money

Green Toys Tea Set

What you need to know: Kids will appreciate the design and pieces of this tea set while parents will love the low price.

What you’ll love: In addition to being affordable, it’s colorful and made of strong plastic that’s free of potentially harmful bisphenol A. They are also dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The included sugar bowl has holes and won’t hold sugar.

Worth checking out

Kidzlane Play Tea Set

What you need to know: Kids will be intrigued with this comprehensive, unique set that includes lots of pieces that react to water by changing colors.

What you’ll love: This large tea set comes with 34 pieces including desserts and utensils. They are made of BPA-free plastic that changes colors when water is added. They’re dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The plastic feels somewhat thin and some of the pieces are flimsy.

