Which Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy is best?

Bo Peep was a supporting character and Sheriff Woody’s romantic interest in “Toy Story” and its sequel. Off-screen events prior to “Toy Story 3” meant she was missing from that movie. However, she returned in “Toy Story 4,” this time as a leading character. The rise of her character’s status has meant that her merchandising sales have also been gaining momentum. If you’re looking for a great Bo Peep toy, then check out this Disney Pixar Toy Story Bo Peep Fashion Doll.

What to know before you buy a Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy

Character choice

“Toy Story” toys are among the biggest sellers of movie merchandise in the world today. Chiefly, the fans are children, but because the franchise has been around since 1995, many adults and teenagers count themselves as fans, too.

Buzz and Woody have always been the most popular choices for a “Toy Story” toy. However, Bo Peep has claimed her place as one of the protagonists thanks to the most recent installment in the series. Therefore, she’s now likely to be a popular choice to grow or even start a collection. However, if this is to be the first toy in a “Toy Story” toy collection, avoid disappointment by knowing the preferred character for the person you’re buying for.

Compatibility

There are different brands and lines of “Toy Story” toys. It may be important to make sure any Bo Peep toy you choose is from the same line as any previously bought characters. Otherwise, the result might be a Bo Peep toy whose size is out of proportion with the others — children may be disappointed to have a Bo Peep that’s twice the size of a Rex action figure. If buying different brands or from other merchandise lines, check the dimensions when appropriate.

Children’s safety

Many toys contain small parts that are potential choking hazards. Some Bo Peep toys may have removable parts or accessories that could be absentmindedly placed in a mouth. Follow the manufacturer’s age range recommendation.

What to look for in a quality Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy

Detail

Action figures nowadays have an incredible level of detail due to advanced painting and sculpting techniques. Considerable advancements have also been made in the detailing of plush toys. As such, any Bo Peep toy should be instantly recognizable; even the most budget-friendly Bo Peep should easily be true to the character’s likeness.

Appearance

Bo Peep looks markedly different in “Toy Story 4” compared to the other movies. If you specifically want a Bo Peep from this installment, you should note that her predominant color has changed from pink to blue. A pink ribbon in her hair is one of the last remaining items of that color she has, and she no longer wears the bonnet.

Articulation

In previous installments, Bo Peep was portrayed as a porcelain figurine. Her movements reflected this, and she seemed to be on the fragile side. However, in “Toy Story 4,” she has become more feisty and animated. This should be reflected in any action figure of hers by having more points of articulation to make her more poseable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy

“Toy Story 4” versions of Bo Peep can be found for less than $10 for a budget-friendly toy up to more than $50 at the other end of the scale.

Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy FAQ

Is Bo Peep popular enough to delight my child?

A. The answer is yes, especially after “Toy Story 4.” It’s likely that she will be a trendy toy among children excited by her rise in status. Her personality change is also likely to fascinate many fans.

Who are the best characters to collect with a Bo Peep toy?

A. Being her love interest, Sheriff Woody is the obvious choice. However, she interacts with Buzz Lightyear and several new and popular characters in “Toy Story 4,” such as Duke Caboom, Giggles McDimples and Forky.

What’s the best Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy to buy?

Top Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy

Disney Pixar Toy Story Bo Peep Fashion Doll

What you need to know: This Bo Peep doll wears movie-accurate attire and is suitable for playing and posing.

What you’ll love: Her pink head bow is removable. In addition, her “Toy Story 4” blue cape reverses into her famous white and pink polka-dot skirt from previous movies. She stands 12 inches tall and carries her classic blue staff. She has articulated joints for posing and authentic-looking hair.

What you should consider: Small parts make her unsuitable for children under 3.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bo Peep ‘Toy Story 4’ toy for the money

Disney Pixar Toy Story True Talkers Bo Peep Figure

What you need to know: This talking Bo Peep can be collected together with other characters from “Toy Story 4.”

What you’ll love: Press the button on her midriff to hear 15+ sounds and phrases from the movie. She can be collected and interact with other “Toy Story 4” characters from this line. Action play is also possible with the many points of articulation that can create various poses.

What you should consider: The toy doesn’t come to life when detecting other figures, like another famous line of “Toy Story” toys does.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Little Bo Peep Plush

What you need to know: This soft plush toy makes a perfect bedtime toy as well as an excellent daytime plaything.

What you’ll love: This toy has well-detailed plush sculpturing and nicely embroidered features. The self-stick closure on the cape means it can come off and reverse into a pink polka-dot skirt.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complained of the staff’s stitching on the arm as flimsy and easy to tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

