Which toy castles are best?

Kids have played with toy castles for years, and it’s not hard to see why. The fantasy realm of knights, wizards and princesses open up a world of possibility to young minds, encouraging boundless creativity and imagination.

These toys can range from complex architectural building kits to colorful toy castles for toddlers. No two toy castles are alike, but if you want a massive toy with functioning parts and tons of accessories, check out the Playmobil Grand Castle of Novelmore Playset.

What to know before you buy a toy castle

Parts of a castle

The traditional medieval castle has some very distinct visual components. Without a few of these recognizable parts, the toy may just look like a regular building. To avoid any disappointment, look for these fundamental parts when searching for a toy castle.

Battlements: This part usually refers to the wall of the castle. The tops of battlements typically have regularly spaced, square openings for shooting arrows.

This part usually refers to the wall of the castle. The tops of battlements typically have regularly spaced, square openings for shooting arrows. Towers: These sections are typically placed at each corner of the castle.

These sections are typically placed at each corner of the castle. Drawbridge: Historically, the drawbridge was placed over the castle moat and raised as the enemy approached. Some toys have a functioning drawbridge that can be raised and lowered at will.

Historically, the drawbridge was placed over the castle moat and raised as the enemy approached. Some toys have a functioning drawbridge that can be raised and lowered at will. Portcullis: Typically found in the shape of an arch, the portcullis is a vertical gate with a latticed grill.

Typically found in the shape of an arch, the portcullis is a vertical gate with a latticed grill. Bailey: This part refers to the courtyard area found beyond the castle walls.

This part refers to the courtyard area found beyond the castle walls. Other components: Some elaborate toy castles may feature parts like a moat or arrow holes in the front-facing towers. If your child is a big fan of medieval stuff, the more detailed the components are, the better.

Types of toy castles

Toy castles can come in various shapes and sizes, from historically accurate models to fairy tale worlds inspired by popular children’s films. If you’re purchasing this toy as a gift for a child, think about which castle type might interest them the most. Princess toy castles, for instance, are very popular and usually feature pink detailing and rooms befitting royalty. Other castles may boast a classic medieval look, with dark grey bricks and fortified battlements.

What to look for in a quality toy castle

Figures

Many toy castles will come with small figurines that resemble knights, wizards or princesses, adding another level of immersion during playtime. Certain castles may even come with detailed backstories for all of their figures.

Realism

If your child has a particular interest in history, look for a toy castle that emphasizes realism and historical accuracy. These models are typically suited for older kids or adults and can come with a detailed assembly process and a booklet of historical background information.

Age range

The suggested age range for a toy castle usually depends on the product. Most toys are appropriate for any child over 5 years old, while complex LEGO building sets featuring castles may be recommended for kids ages 10-14. Toy castles for toddlers are also available. Check the product details before purchasing and always be careful with small parts, as these can pose a choking hazard for any child under 4 years old.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy castle

For a simple castle with the most basic components, consumers can expect to spend around $20-$50. High-end toy castles with functioning parts and detailed accessories are usually around $100-$200.

Toy castle FAQ

Are toy castles educational?

A. Toy castles can be very educational, particularly if they emphasize historical accuracy. Even whimsical fairy tale toys can be beneficial for young minds because they encourage imaginative thought through roleplaying.

Are there toy castles for adults?

A. Toy castles for adults are usually historically accurate models designed to look like castles from history. Many adults enjoy assembling advanced sets that feature castles.

What are the best toy castles to buy?

Top toy castle

Playmobil Grand Castle of Novelmore Playset

What you need to know: This huge toy castle comes with moving parts and tons of fun accessories.

What you’ll love: The Grand Castle playset features four figurines with accompanying backstories, in addition to a working drawbridge, functioning catapults and breakaway walls for combat sequences. There are also miniature accessories for each character, including weapons, tools and furniture.

What you should consider: The small pieces and complicated assembly may be too much for young children to handle on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy castle for the money

LEGO Frozen Castle Building Set

What you need to know: Featuring a location from one of Disney’s most popular recent films, this affordable toy castle is colorful and comes with three popular characters.

What you’ll love: This LEGO toy castle is appropriate for kids 5 years old or older. It includes miniature dolls of Elsa, Anna and Kristoff, in addition to a throne room, a bedroom and village market stalls.

What you should consider: A few users received a building set with missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug Deluxe Folding Wooden Castle

What you need to know: This toy castle for toddlers has a unique look and wooden construction.

What you’ll love: This wooden toy castle opens to reveal a courtyard area, and there are moving components like a trapdoor and a working drawbridge. There are no plastic parts, so the toy is also more environmentally friendly than other toy castles.

What you should consider: The castle’s wooden parts could potentially break off during rough play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

