If you plan on wearing your costume more than once, double-check that it’s easy to clean.

Which family Halloween costumes are best?

Halloween night and the rest of the Halloween season are observed in many ways. Some people view it as an opportunity to wear something elaborate and terrifying. Some observe Halloween and the days after as part of religious tradition. And some view Halloween as a purely fun event to share with children. This last celebration style requires costumes that are family-friendly and not scary in the slightest. However, that doesnâ€™t mean you canâ€™t go all out or have some fun with what you wear.

What to know before you buy a family Halloween costume

Family-friendly vs. family

Family Halloween costumes can mean one costume thatâ€™s inoffensive and not scary or a set of costumes that are meant to be worn as a family for a complete look.

Family-friendly costumes are the easiest to find as dressing one person is much simpler than trying to dress a family consisting of wildly different ages and sizes.

costumes are the easiest to find as dressing one person is much simpler than trying to dress a family consisting of wildly different ages and sizes. Family costumes come in two ways. Whatâ€™s more common is the set being listed together but each piece is sold individually; this lets you get the right sizes and not have unused costumes. Sets sold as a bundle are the other option; these usually come in the same size or are one-size-fits-all.

Cost

An individual costume can cost anywhere from $10-$100 or more depending on the complexity and quality. Group costumes can also cost as little as $10, but these are exceedingly basic such as a T-shirt set. Better group costumes usually start around $25 and can cost $150-plus.

What are the best family Halloween costumes to buy?

Top family-friendly Halloween costumes

California Costumes Toddler Hocus Pocus Witch Costume

This costume includes a purple and black pullover dress with orange accents and a witches hat. California Costumes also has a witches broom accessory as an extra purchase. It comes in two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Disguise Mrs. Incredible Adult Costume

The Incredibles are an endlessly popular family-friendly Halloween costume, whether you wear it individually or as a group family effort. This set includes a jumpsuit, a belt and a mask. It comes in four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Fun World Adult Pumpkin Poncho

This one-size-fits-all poncho is a perfect low-effort family-friendly costume whether youâ€™re going trick-or-treating with your kids or just handing out candy to the neighborhood. Try pairing it with a green beret.

Sold by Amazon

HMPRT Halloween Costume

This Wednesday Addams costume set includes knee-high black socks, a bald cap and black wig, black lipstick and Wednesdayâ€™s dress. Itâ€™s good for teens and adults alike. It comes in five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Kaisebile Magic Family Costume

These two children’s costumes are inspired by characters from â€œEncanto.â€ The first includes a dress, shoulder bag, earrings and eyeglasses without lenses. The second also has a dress and shoulder bag, but its accessories are instead several wreaths.

Sold by Amazon

Kangaroo Halloween Bee Costume

This two-piece costume set includes a roomy one-size-fits-all tunic with attached wings and a stinger, plus a hood with antennae. This can be worn on its own or everyone can get their own bee costume.

Sold by Amazon

Rubieâ€™s DC Comics Superman Childâ€™s Costume

This Superman costume is a polyester jumpsuit with a removable cape, attached boot tops and a belt that ties on the waist. Itâ€™s also officially licensed and comes in four sizes from toddler to 12-14.

Sold by Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Childâ€™s Halloween Dinosaur Costume

This costume includes a one-piece bootie suit, a dinosaur head hood with hook-and-loop straps and a plush dinosaur egg. It comes in bright orange or green and in sizes for 3- to 4-year-olds, 5- to 7-year-olds and 8- to 10-year-olds.

Sold by Amazon

Toloco Inflatable Adult Halloween Costume

This cute costume makes you look like a dinosaur tamer, there are even reins around the mouth to showcase your â€œcontrol.â€ Itâ€™s one-size-fits-all and comes in green or red.

Sold by Amazon

Willbond Pig Costume For Kids

This adorable costume includes a pig ear headband, a pig nose, a pigtail, a pink bowtie and a pink tutu skirt. It comes in two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Top family Halloween costumes

CottonKenny Uno Halloween T-shirt

These Uno card T-shirts are perfect for large households and group Halloween events. You can get any card in any color and they come in sizes for infants up to adults.

Sold by Etsy

Disguise Mr. And Mrs. Potato Head Costume Kit

This costume set includes one hat each for Mr. and Mrs. Potato head as well as three stickers for each character. Theyâ€™re excellent for older children through adults.

Sold by Amazon

Followme Glow-in-the-Dark Skeleton Jumpsuit Family

These warm jumpsuits are perfect for staying comfortable on chilly trick-or-treating journeys and the glow elevates them from the usual basic skeleton jumpsuit. Each jumpsuit is sold individually so you can get the right sizes and number of jumpsuits.

Sold by Amazon

Frienda Robber Costume Set

This costume set includes everything you need to dress a group of four as robbers. It includes empty money bags you can use as candy bags, black beanie hats, black gloves and eye masks. These are just as fun for trick-or-treating as they are for Halloween party games.

Sold by Amazon

Fun World Adult Sâ€™mores Costume Set

This set includes one chocolate suit, one toasted marshmallow suit and one graham cracker suit. Theyâ€™re one-size-fits-all for adults but they can also be worn by older children.

Sold by Amazon

FutureMemories Adult Flintstones Group Costume Set

This costume set is perfect for couple friends as it includes costumes for both the Flintstones and the Rubbles. If both couples have newborns, grab Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm costumes.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Karazzo Superhero Capes Costume Set

This childrenâ€™s costume set includes a cape, eye mask and wristband for eight superheroes: Iron Man, Superman, Batman, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Spider-Man and The Flash. Itâ€™s great for large households or for kids who like to change things up.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.