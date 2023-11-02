The cutest (and darkest) Little People set yet.

Little People has been creating must-have playsets for decades now (millennials pretty much all share a core memory of the garage with the working car elevator). In recent years, that includes collectible sets based on the pop culture of the moment — and Little People just released its cutest (and darkest) set from the Upside Down: Stranger Things Little People.

There are three collectible sets, all based on parts and characters from the iconic Netflix show. Thankfully, you don’t have to go to the Upside Down (or even Hawkins, Indiana) to find them — but they’re all sold at different stores, so get ready to do some searching if you want to collect all three.

Stranger Things Little People: All 3 collectible sets

Little People Collector Stranger Things Castle Byers Special Edition Set

The first set, available on Amazon, features six characters: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Lucas Sinclair, Will Byers and the Demogorgon. The figures come in collectible packaging, which features the dual worlds of Hawkins and the creepy Upside Down.

Fisher-Price Little People Collector: Stranger Things Max’s Song Collector Set

The second set, a five-pack, is a Target exclusive. It includes figures of Max Mayfield, Lucas Sinclair, Steve Harrington, Dustin Henderson and Vecna, with a collectible box styled after the scene from Season 4 when Max’s favorite song saves her from Vecna’s curse.

Fisher-Price — Little People Collector Stranger Things Hellfire Club Figures

Finally, available only at Best Buy is the four-piece Hellfire Club set, featuring figures of Eddie Munson, Dustin Henderson, Mike Wheeler and Erica Sinclair. Their collectible box is designed to look like the halls of Hawkins High School — complete with the Hellfire Club logo.

More viral Little People sets

Little People Collector Ted Lasso Special Edition Set

This collectible set of Little People includes six figures modeled after characters from the Apple TV hit series “Ted Lasso” — Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent and Sam Obisanya. The collector’s box is designed to look like the AFC Richmond locker room, complete with each player’s red-and-blue locker and Ted’s homemade yellow “Believe” sign above his office door.

Little People Collector RuPaul Special Edition Figure Set

The RuPaul Little People set includes three figures all modeled after Ru herself — dressed to host, plus two other figures where she’s wearing some of her most iconic, fan-drag-ulous looks.

Little People Collector Friends TV Series Special Edition Figure Set

The Little People “Friends” set includes all six characters from the iconic TV show: Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay — plus accessories that allude to jokes and Easter eggs from the show, like Chandler’s pet duck and Ross’s leather pants (and baby powder on his face). The box is designed to look like Monica and Rachel’s iconic apartment.

