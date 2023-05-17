Which Batman Lego sets are best?

Comic book movies may be all the rage today and for the last decade-plus, but back in the late 1980s and throughout the ‘90s there wasn’t much for comic fans to love. But there was a four-movie run of Batman movies. The second in the series, “Batman Returns,” wasn’t universally praised on release, but today it enjoys more love. In fact, it enjoys enough love that Lego has announced a $400 recreation of “Return’s” Batcave, though it’s also inspired by the Batcave seen in trailers for this year’s “The Flash.”

Image credit: Lego

About the Batcave set

The exact name of the set is “Lego Batcave – Shadow Box.” With its range of features, it’s no wonder it costs $400.

Release: It releases June 8. Lego VIP members get a chance to preorder starting June 5. To become a Lego VIP member, simply make an account on Lego.com and complete a free sign-up process.

For play and display: The set has two "modes." The play mode sees it stretched wide open so every cranny can be gotten into. The display mode closes it up like a suitcase with a large Batman symbol cutout so you can still see inside.

Batmobile: If the cave weren't enough, you also get to build a miniature, and working, Batmobile. Batman can even fit inside it.

Interactivity: It has several moving parts and pieces such as dials that open up Batman's vaults. It even has a light so you can see better.

Mini-figures: For Lego collectors, character-based mini-figures are among the most prized and valuable collectibles. Many regularly go for hundreds of dollars, if not thousands. This set includes seven of them, including two Batmans, Catwoman and The Penguin.

Piece count: There are 3,981 pieces in the set. That's outside the top 10 with sets that start in the high 5,000 range, but it's well above the 2,000-count qualifier for a set to be called large.

Image credit: Lego

Best Batman Lego sets

Lego Batcave – Shadow Box

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on the set, you earn 2,600 Lego VIP points. One thing to consider is Lego recommends the set for those 18 and older. Younger kids might find it too complex.

Sold by Lego

Lego DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler

If you can’t grab the Batcave, this version of the Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy is a great backup. It has 2,049 pieces and comes with two mini-figures.

Sold by Lego

Lego Jim Lee Batman Collection

Jim Lee is among the most respected men in comic book history. This set honors some of his work on Batman. You can build a portrait of Batman, Joker or Harley Quinn, but only one at a time.

Sold by Lego

Lego Batmobile: The Penguin Chase

The most recent Batman movie, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, was a huge hit and is already spawning sequels and spinoffs. This set sees you build this film’s version of the Batmobile.

Sold by Lego

Lego Batman Versus Harley Quinn

This beginner set is perfect for introducing your children to Lego sets. Or for distracting them while you build your new Batcave Shadow Box.

Sold by Lego

Feature image credit: Lego

