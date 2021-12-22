BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The holiday shopping season may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find popular items at unbeatable prices. And if you’re like most shoppers, you are searching for ways to save money after spending on Christmas gifts. In fact, now is a great time to search for deals on products you need, from tools to vacuums to kitchen appliances and more.

To help you save, we scoured Amazon for outstanding deals and found must-have items at deep discounts. Our roundup below includes a simple device that streams, high-quality cookware and bakeware, and a weighted blanket that promotes restful sleep. But even if you aren’t in the market for any of those, chances are you’ll find something you’ll love in our selection of deals that will cost you less than $100 each.

Best deals to shop today

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner: 34% off at Amazon

Quick cleanups are a snap with the Vibe 3-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight and easy to maneuver. The brushroll is designed to whisk away dirt and debris on both carpet and hard floors for versatile cleaning. We also love the trim design that doesn’t take up a lot of storage space.

Smart Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket: 23% off at Amazon

If you need a little help falling asleep at night, a weighted blanket may help. Smart Queen’s 15-pound twin-size model is perfect for bedtime or curling up on a sofa for a nap. The seven-layer construction keeps the glass beads secure.

Chefman 4.6-Quart Air Fryer: 24% off at Amazon

Chefman’s 4.6-quart air fryer holds plenty of food yet cooks with just a bit of oil. Multiple preset functions take the guesswork out of preparing some of your favorite dishes. The fry basket is dishwasher-safe for quick, effortless cleaning.

BLACK+DECKER 12-Volt Max Drill and Home Tool Kit: 34% off at Amazon

A comprehensive collection of hand tools, a powerful drill and a rugged carrying case make this Black & Decker set a solid deal. It includes 60 pieces crafted to accomplish numerous DIY jobs around the house or workshop.

Cuisinart Advantage Ceramica XT Cookware Set: 31% off at Amazon

With titanium and ceramic cook surfaces, the versatile pots and pans in this cookware set are all you need to whip up your favorite recipes. Not only do they offer nonstick convenience, but they are also made without PFOS, PTFE or PFOA for peace of mind while you cook.

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: 40% off at Amazon

Stream with ease with the Fire TV Stick that can be set up in minutes and boasts built-in Alexa along with TV controls. This model is a top-seller thanks to its gorgeous 4K image quality and compatibility with top streaming apps.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: 12% off at Amazon

Not a lot of space on your kitchen countertop? Don’t let that stop you from enjoying delicious coffee fast from a popular Keurig machine. The K-Mini offers a slim build but brews K-Cups in minutes, just like the brand’s larger models.

Janine Traditional Area Rug: 64% off at Amazon

Looking for an easy way to spruce up a dull room? Adding an area rug can help. This rug will add a touch of style to your living space with its neutral colors and modern appearance. The medium pile fibers are easy to vacuum and hold up well to the daily wear of busy households.

Scuddles 7-Piece Stainless Steel Garden Tool Set: 41% off at Amazon

It may be winter now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about springtime gardening. Be prepared to start planting with the Scuddles garden toolset that includes seven useful tools you’ll reach for every time you dig, plant, trim or weed. It includes a tote with pockets to keep the tools organized and ready to use.

Cooluli Mini Fridge: 28% off at Amazon

Have you ever thought a miniature fridge would come in handy for keeping your essentials cool? Now is a great time to invest in the Cooluli Mini Fridge and save. It’s compact enough to fit almost anywhere, with just enough space to chill beverages, snacks, medications or beauty products.

Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer: 20% off at Amazon

Whether you love to bake in the kitchen or grill in the backyard, the Instant Read Meat Thermometer by Alpha Grillers is a must-have for perfect results. It produces temperature readouts in seconds and has a vivid screen that’s easy to read. The compact size makes it simple to transport and store.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: 33% off at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Tablet proves you don’t have to pay a lot for a device with the features techies love. It has a generous display perfect for streaming, gaming or working on Zoom. Ample storage, long battery life and speedy performance are highlights of its many capabilities.

Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set: 33% off at Amazon

Need a new bakeware set? This collection includes 10 practical pieces for preparing muffins, bread, cookies and more. Steel-core technology produces even results while the stick-resistant surfaces make it effortless to serve your culinary creations.

Adasion 12×42 High Definition Binoculars: 53% off at Amazon

If bird-watching is one of your favorite pastimes, don’t miss out on observing the fine details of feathered flyers. These binoculars offer excellent magnification and crisp image quality. Outdoor conditions are no problem against their durable waterproof construction.

Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set: 28% off at Amazon

Enhance your environment’s aroma with this attractive diffuser that comes with 10 delightful essential oils. In addition to delivering lovely scents, the diffuser emits relaxing lights in various combinations, intensities and modes.

