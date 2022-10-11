Skip to content
Top Stories
Final push: Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance make cases to Ohio …
Boy dies after being pulled from pond in northwest …
Kia and Hyundai now face a lawsuit over stolen cars …
Apple to customers: Prepare to wait for new iPhones
Top Stories
Ohio State announces kickoff time against Indiana
Top Stories
High school football regional semi brackets announced
Mixon sets Bengals franchise record with 5 TDs
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week 11 AP, coaches polls
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title …
Top Stories
Coats for Kids distributes donations to Miami Valley …
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s …
Michael Jackson choreographer teaches ‘Thriller’ …
Foy’s turns Fairborn into Halloween-town
Program connects law students with firms, expands …
Top Stories
Talking Turkey and Prepared Thanksgiving Meals
Top Stories
Loose Ends Brewing Company Highlights Toasty Tuesday
Top Stories
BestReviews Shares Tips for Fall Treats
Lose Weight with Help from Metabolic MDs
Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!
RetireMed Tips for Medicare Annual Enrollment Period
Volleyball
Versailles tops Summit for 1st reg. title since ’18
Top Volleyball Headlines
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Former President Trump to arrive in Dayton
17-year-old killed at 200+ person party identified
Local police captain booked into jail Friday
Lawsuit targets Kia and Hyundai over stolen cars
Kelley King dances in Dancing with the Kettering …
5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami …
One dead after shooting in Springfield
9-8-8 launch prompts rise in calls to Ohio lifeline
No injuries in Ohio train derailment along Ohio River
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan stop in Miami Valley before …
Impact of diesel shortage on Miami Valley businesses
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Cooler weather to start the week
Cooler weather to start the week
Don't Miss
Calling all decorators: Miami Twp. holding annual …
Clifton Mill light display to return for 2022
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across …
Things to do around the Miami Valley Nov. 3-6
Dayton Metro Library holding program for LGBTQIA …
