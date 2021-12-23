Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
79°
Dayton
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Jamie’s Journey
Coronavirus in Ohio
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Entertainment News
Mental Health
Saving You Money
Automotive News
BestReviews
Most Read on WDTN.com
Oregon District Shooting
Celtic Festival
Dayton Air Show
Top Stories
Richmond police officer shot, transported to hospital
Coca-Cola to release Dreamworld flavor
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ prices to increase: Here are …
‘Bittersweet’: Biden signs bill for veterans exposed …
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Miami Valley Weather Gallery
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Pollen Count
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Masters Report
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Mets thump Reds 10-2 for 6th straight win
Top Stories
Thompson’s homerun lifts Dragons to 4-2 win over …
Goodell: NFL appeal of Watson suspension ‘right thing …
Operation Football preview: First-year C.J. Eagles …
Video
Ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas …
Video
Working For You
I Love Dayton
Clear the Shelters
Senior Sendoff
Pledge of Allegiance
Health Awareness
Food For Friends
Secret Smiles
Coats for Kids
What you love about Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
Dayton nonprofit holding free school supply giveaway
Video
Top Stories
What are early symptoms of monkeypox?
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Video
Doctor explains why kids are testing positive for …
Video
Parade steps off in Vandalia Friday ahead of Air …
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Bacon Fest Returns to The Fraze
Video
Top Stories
Keep Your Mind and Schedule In Order with Centered …
Video
Top Stories
The Lumpia Queen Stops by the Living Dayton Kitchen
Video
Saving on Back to School Supplies
Video
Fill All of Your Gifting Needs at Lula Bell’s Balloon …
Video
CitiLookout Offers Help at Their Trauma Recovery …
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ to retirement
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Dayton Gas Prices
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
4 arrested, charged in missing Ohio man’s murder
Police officer shot in Richmond
Bacon Fest Returns to The Fraze
1 person dead following I-70 Clay Township crash
Butler Twp. shooting suspect charged with murder
Police seek help identifying counterfeit bills suspect
Parent charged after over 200 teens partied at home
Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ prices to increase soon
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
The Lumpia Queen Stops by the Living Dayton Kitchen
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
Cedarville University opens new $8M facility
AAA gives transportation safety tips ahead of school …
Butler Township shooter to return to Ohio
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
4 arrested, charged in missing Ohio man’s murder
Police officer shot in Richmond
Bacon Fest Returns to The Fraze
1 person dead following I-70 Clay Township crash
Butler Twp. shooting suspect charged with murder
Cooler and Less Humid Air for the End of the Week
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
MAP: When does your child start the school year?
Mother-daughter pilots make history with Southwest …
Man selling baseball card signed by young Zuckerberg
Is the Choco Taco coming back?
Things in the 80s that are unacceptable today
As Seen on 2 News
Cedarville University opens new $8M facility
AAA gives transportation safety tips ahead of school …
Butler Township shooter to return to Ohio
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS