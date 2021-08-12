Best black boots for women

If you’re a fan of wearing boots with skirts, take your look to the next level with a pair of lace, fish-net or colored tights.

Which black boots should I buy?

Black boots, like the little black dress, are a wardrobe staple. Considered an all-occasion, go-to shoe, they complement almost every outfit, from jeans to leggings to miniskirts.

While a single pair of black boots can polish off most outfits, it’s a good idea to invest in a couple of styles, so as to have every look covered. Black ankle boots and knee-high boots, for example, remain popular for everyday wear. Styles with fancy details, such as rhinestones or extra-high heels, are ideal for events or nights out. It’s also a good idea to invest in a couple of practical pairs, like boots for rain or snow.

What to know about shopping for boots

Sizing

Even if you wear the same size across most shoe styles, you may find yourself wearing a different size with some boots. It’s common to size up with fall and winter boots if the wearer intends to use thick or thermal socks. High-heeled boots with pointed toe boxes often crowd digits, in which case many wearers size up by a half or whole size for a better fit.

Boot storage

Most boots are much larger than other types of footwear, which often means a need to get creative when storing them.

Styles with longer shafts, for example, are often stored with boot shapers so they don’t get crushed in closets.

Suede and leather boots should be stored in shoe boxes. If your closet or bedroom is humid, move the box to a cool, dry area in the home.

Heavy or bulky boots are best stored on sturdy shoe racks if you no longer have their original boxes.

Black boot care

To keep black boots looking their best, you’ll need to care for them with the right products.

Leather boots, for example, require leather conditioner to stay supple. Depending on a pair’s finish, you may be able to smooth over scuffs with black shoe polish or wax. Black suede styles, such as UGG Boots, should be brushed and cleaned with suede cleaner.

Black boots made with synthetic materials like polyester, microsuede or mesh can be wiped clean with the most gentle surface cleaners. They can be sanitized with alcohol-based solutions, but keep in mind that such liquids may dry out or discolor the materials.

Features of black boots for women

Heel

A boot’s heel design plays a significant role in comfort, stability and ease of walking.

Take high-heeled boots as an example. Some pairs are more comfortable when they have shock-absorbing insoles or memory foam cushions. Stacked and block heels offer more stability than stilettos, making them a better option for walking.

Conversely, not all low-heeled boots are more comfortable. Some boots with slender or kitten heels may place the sole — and the whole foot — at an awkward angle. Boots with low-heeled lug soles are often heavy and may cause the foot and calf to feel fatigued.

Embellishments

Some black boots stand out from the rest with embellishments such as buckles, studs, rhinestones or chains. These details are usually seen on fashion and dress boots, and they’re becoming increasingly popular for casual and seasonal pairs.

Low-key embellishments can add just enough personality to an otherwise neutral, plain black boot. The Bella Vita Lorraine Stud Ankle Boot, for instance, features tiny silver studs along the edges that coordinate well with silver jewelry. A bolder style is the Steve Madden Amulet Boot, which has a gem-encrusted strap across the shaft.

Outsole

The outsole of a boot is responsible for traction and, to a lesser extent, shock absorption. Styles that offer the most traction have textured, well-defined rubber treads that grip uneven or wet surfaces. These types of outsoles are typically seen on rain and snow boots; however, they’re also present in many casual styles.

The best black boots for women

Combat boots

SO Bowfin Combat Boot features classic styling with shiny metal eyelets and a lug sole. The boot has a 7-inch shaft and a hidden zipper closure for easy off and on.

Rhinestone boots

The Betsey Johnson Cady Evening Bootie, which the manufacturers calls a “disco-ready” shoe, has plenty of glitz and glam with hundreds of black rhinestones from heel to toe. For a pop of color, the bootie has a turquoise outsole.

Chelsea boots

Bella Vita’s Lottie Block Chelsea Boot is a dainty spin on the classic style with low-profile elastic detail and a pointed toe. The style is available in both leather and suede finishes.

Knee-high boots

This Zodiac Padma High Shaft Boot is a newer design with trending features like a square toe and block heel. The insole has extra arch and heel cushioning for added support and comfort.

Ankle boots

The Journee Collection Tessa Ankle Boot, versatile enough for casual and business wear, has scalloped edges that emphasize the ankle. It has a smooth fabric lining and padded footbed.

Dress boots

This BCBGeneration Hinabi Pointy Toe Bootie has a stiletto heel and silver-studded detail. The contemporary style, often worn with skirts and leggings, features a ruched upper and a sleek rear zipper.

Slouch boots

An understated yet chic design, the Bella Vita Danielle Bootie remains a favorite for day-to-night wear. The semi-slouch style looks great with casual leggings or fancy jeans.

Rain boots

The Rivington Rain Boot has classic Coach styling at the shaft as well as a rubber sole and PVC upper. Fashionable and functional, it’s the perfect go-to pair when the skies are gray.

Winter boots

These Lugz Tambora Winter Boots keep wearers warm with ultraplush faux-fur lining. It has a thick rubber outsole with reinforced heel and toe for additional traction on icy or snowy ground.

Cowboy boots

Dingo’s Tootsie Suede Ankle Boot is a trendy spin on the traditional cowboy boot with a stacked heel and embroidered flowers and vines. It has a 6-inch shaft and a full-length zipper.

Wedge boots

The SOUL Naturalizer Haley Wedge Boot is a modern, everyday style designed for comfort with memory foam lining, arch support and flexible outsole. It also has an antimicrobial sock that keeps odor at bay.

