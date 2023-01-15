Shop smart and build the best home gym

Thinking about building the home gym you’ve always dreamed of? Building a home gym that supports your fitness goals goes beyond putting a few mismatched pairs of free weights and an old treadmill in the basement or garage.

Instead, invest in high-quality exercise equipment and machines that deliver immersive home workout experiences.

How to save big when building the ultimate home gym

Research exercise equipment

Home gym equipment starts at around $300 for entry-level pieces and peaks at nearly $3,000 for studio-quality or high-tech machines. Like any other large expenditure, when you’re building a home gym, it’s essential to research purchases to determine exactly what you get for your money.

Many treadmills, for instance, are rich with high-tech perks such as touch screens and interactive programs. However, you may need to pay additional subscription fees to access some programs. If the treadmill will be used only casually, it may not be worth spending extra on such features. Instead, simpler treadmills with basic features may be more cost-effective.

Sign up for emails

It’s common for exercise equipment to go on sale, and depending on the sale, shoppers may get 10%-50%. To take advantage of the deals, however, shoppers will need to stay informed by signing up for the retailer’s or manufacturer’s emails.

When shoppers become email subscribers, they’re often the first to know about upcoming sales. Sometimes, they even receive special perks on top of sales, such as coupons, delivery promotions or gifts. The emails also share subscriber-exclusive events, such as flash sales featuring discounts on top products or site-wide savings.

Compare prices

Many exercise machines are sold by more than one retailer, which means shoppers can cross-reference prices to find the best deals. However, it’s not always as simple as going with the retailer or manufacturer with the lowest price. Other factors affect a product’s final price.

Shipping and delivery prices may vary quite a bit. In some cases, it’s more cost-effective to buy equipment at a higher price from a retailer that throws in free shipping and delivery. It may be worthwhile to buy equipment or machines directly from manufacturer websites because the price could include extra perks like longer warranties or free branded accessories.

Add products to carts now

Shoppers who have decided to buy specific exercise machines or equipment should add them to their carts now. To boost their chances of getting these products, some shoppers add them to their carts at multiple retailers’ websites to catch the best deal. As soon as the machines and equipment go on sale, it’s much easier to check out with the order already halfway completed.

Leverage payment plans

Many home exercise machines are available for purchase through payment plans. It’s an affordable way to purchase more expensive equipment, especially when the plan includes several months of low or zero-percent interest. However, it’s not the best option for your credit score, as the debt widens your debt-to-income ratio.

Consider older equipment

When new models of exercise machines hit the market, they cost more because they usually have design improvements or high-tech upgrades. Their arrival often means a drop in price for older models, many of which remain worthwhile purchases. Prices may be slashed by as much as a few hundred dollars. Buying these older models leaves more room in your budget for other equipment.

7 best products for the ultimate home gym

Indoor bike

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

An affordable alternative to Peloton, this Schwinn bike is compatible with over 10 fitness apps, including cycling-specific ones such as JRNY, Zwift and even Peloton.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Treadmill

NordicTrack C 700 Folding Treadmill

This premium treadmill comes with a free year of iFit, which offers a wealth of immersive and interactive running programs. It has a small LCD display for tracking your progress.

Sold by Amazon

Rowing machine

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

This affordable rowing machine is popular among budget-conscious consumers. It has a digital monitor and is equipped with eight resistance levels. The machine has a wide, cushioned seat that users find comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Elliptical

NordicTrack Commercial 14.9

This high-end model with live interactive classes is ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking a studio workout experience. It features live training classes via iFit on the 14-inch touchscreen, and it’s easy to track workout stats during sessions.

Sold by Amazon

Resistance training machine

NordicTrack Fusion CST Studio

A gym-quality machine, this NordicTrack cable machine comes with a 10-inch tablet that streams high-intensity studio workouts with an iFit membership. The cables have silent magnetic resistance from an inertia-enhanced flywheel.

Sold by Amazon

Adjustable kettlebell

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

This adjustable kettlebell, made by a trusted home exercise brand, is space-efficient and offers quick-and-easy adjustments between 8 and 40 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Adjustable dumbbells

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

These adjustable dumbbells, which go up to 52.5 pounds each, take the place of 15 sets of weights. Like the Bowflex kettlebell, it offers swift weight adjustments thanks to a convenient dial.

Sold by Amazon

