Treadmills used for walking can be more compact, affordable and lightweight than standard treadmills.

Which treadmills for walking are best?

Treadmills are one the most versatile cardio equipment for home or gym use. They offer different settings, such as speed, that can be adjusted to customize the workout according to the fitness goals. At lower speeds, the treadmill can be used for walking, which is a great low-intensity cardio exercise. If you are looking for a high-quality treadmill that is affordable and offers all the essential features, consider getting the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill.

What to know before you buy a treadmill for walking

Motor

When buying a treadmill for walking, there is no need for an extra powerful motor. As long as the motor is able to deliver speeds up to 4-7 miles per hour, it should be enough for walking. You can go with a more powerful motor if you expect to also use the treadmill for running or extremely fast walking.

The average motor size for a treadmill is around 2.5 horsepower. For a walking treadmill, you can go as low as 1.5 horsepower. Keep in mind that larger motors are generally going to be smoother and quieter.

Size

One of the advantages of buying a treadmill for walking is that you can buy a lightweight and space-saving model since you won’t need a large platform or heavy-duty construction to withstand the heavier impact of running.

A platform length of 55 inches and a width of 20 inches should be long enough for walking. Some ultraportable treadmills can even fit beneath the desk. The best ones will offer the ideal combination of sturdy frame and compact design.

Usage

Treadmills that are designed for walking or light-duty use might offer only limited durability. This means that if multiple users are going to be using the treadmill, you might want to go with one that is larger and has a more powerful motor.

Apart from the number of users, you should also consider how often and how long the treadmill will be used. If you plan on using it for long workouts or extremely frequent use, you would probably need a standard all-purpose model.

What to look for in a quality treadmill for walking

Safety features

Whether you are walking or running, the safety features are designed to minimize the chances of falling or getting injured. One of the common safety features is the safety key that clips onto the clothing. If the safety key comes off from the treadmill, it shuts off. There is also an emergency shut-off button on most models.

Display

The display is one of the most important key features you should look for. Even the most basic treadmills come with a display that shows workout metrics such as time, distance and calories burned. The more high-end treadmills have to offer advanced display features such as touch screen panels, a heart rate monitor, media connectivity, interactive exercise classes and other features.

Shock absorption

Most quality treadmills feature a cushioning system that helps absorb the shock of walking or running. You might expect it to not need a cushioning system, but it is always better to protect the joints and muscles from the force of impact.

How much you can expect to spend on a treadmill for walking

There is a wide price range for treadmills on the market. You can budget to spend at least $300-$500 for a decent-quality treadmill for walking. Some high-end treadmills can go up to $4000.

Treadmill for walking FAQ

Are handlebars or other support required for a walking treadmill?

A. Most users won’t be holding on to the handlebars when walking on a treadmill, but the handlebars can be a useful safety feature. If you are not comfortable with handlebars, you can pick one of several treadmill models that come with removable handlebars.

Will the treadmill require assembly?

A. Yes, most treadmills that you order online will require some assembly. The smaller or simpler treadmills should not be too difficult to put together, but some of the high-end models might be challenging to assemble. You can seek professional assistance for assembly if it gets too challenging for you to do it on your own.

What are the best treadmills for walking to buy?

Top treadmill for walking

Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

What you need to know: Featuring a 2.25-horsepower motor, this treadmill by GoPlus offers decent power while being easy to move and store.

What you’ll love: This treadmill is loaded with features including Bluetooth capabilities, a built-in speaker, a phone holder and a remote control to adjust speed or stop the treadmill instantly.

What you should consider: The treadmill does not fold when the handlebars are attached.

Top treadmill for walking for the money

Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

What you need to know: With its large walking platform, 5-inch LCD screen, 12 preset workout programs, and several other features, this treadmill offers great value for money.

What you’ll love: This treadmill by Xterra is extremely easy to fold or unfold for easy storage. It also features three incline settings. There is a display that shows all the basic workout metrics including heart rate.

What you should consider: Some users have reported durability issues with the treadmill.

Worth checking out

NordicTrack 1750 Treadmill

What you need to know: If you can stretch your budget, the NordicTrack 1750 is one of the best treadmills on the market for both walking and running.

What you’ll love: Users will enjoy using the 10-inch HD touch screen on this treadmill. Other features include a streaming capability for life and on-demand workouts. It also has automatic speed control, which adjusts the speed according to the selected workout program.

What you should consider: The high price can be a sticking point for some buyers.

