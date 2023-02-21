What are the best dog toys for separation anxiety?

Dogs can quickly become attached to having company and grow worried when they’re left alone. Separation anxiety can be triggered by sudden changes in routine or environment and lead to destructive, harmful behavior.

Separation anxiety can be dangerous when unchecked, but there are means to help your furry friend cope. One of the ways to alleviate separation anxiety in dogs is through toys. The best dog toys engage a dog to distract it from being left alone, help prevent boredom or provide comfort to reduce stress.

What is separation anxiety?

Separation anxiety happens when a dog has become attached to a person or persons and is left at home. It can develop over time or occur as a result of past trauma. Separation anxiety may result in barking, shaking and marking. Destructive behavior can also ensue, with dogs chewing or ripping clothes or furniture or trying to break free of barriers.

There is no one guaranteed way to eliminate separation anxiety. Providing calming toys, the best chew toys for dogs or interactive puzzles is one approach; others include administering soothing treats or even medication.

Reducing separation anxiety will require regular training, easing the dog into feeling comfortable alone by leaving them for a short period and then increasing the length of time apart. Physical and mental exertion before leaving can help your dog relax. Upon returning home, avoid getting too excited as this can lead your dog to get worked up while you’re away.

11 best dog toys for separation anxiety

Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy

While cute and cuddly on the outside, this soft dog toy offers a warm and cozy companion for pets left alone. It features a pulsating heating pad inserted within, offering a clamming and protective sensation for worried dogs. The heartbeat function can be toggled on or off as desired. The purchase includes batteries, so it’s ready for use immediately.

Sold by Amazon

Kong Classic Chew Toy

The Kong is one of the most popular and best chew toys for dogs. It’s a simple plaything that dogs can chew, chase and investigate for treats. When it comes time to leave, placing a reward within the Kong will help redirect your dog. With repetition, they may even begin to associate your leaving with being rewarded. This purchase comes with calming chew treats designed for use with the Kong.

Sold by Amazon

Ethical Pet Soothers Blanket

This cuddly, calming plush toy is paired with a security blanket for extra relief. The blanket offers a sense of protection and a place of warmth for nervous dogs, while lavender beads help soothe them. The blanket also includes a squeaker.

Sold by Amazon

Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Beginner Puzzle Toy

This simple, interactive toy is ideal for anxious pups just getting into puzzles. It prevents boredom and provides a welcome distraction from times alone, offering tasty treats as rewards. Your dog needs to move around the ball to dispense treats, stimulating its mind while hopefully removing stress and tiring it out.

Sold by Amazon

All for Paws Puppy Sleep Aid

This is another soft, welcoming toy for pups scared to be alone. A gentle simulated heartbeat offers protection within a cozy, furry exterior. This toy also includes a heat pack to add a comforting, warming sensation.

Sold by Amazon

Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Plush Dog Toy

This adorable toy is cleverly designed to engage and stimulate worried pups. It features compartments to house stuffed toys and optional treats, challenging your dog to get them out. The interactivity holds a dog’s attention and distracts it from being left alone, minimizing boredom and fear.

Sold by Amazon

Busy Buddy Calming Treat Dispenser

The Busy Buddy interactive toy is another worthy option to keep your dog engaged while dispensing treats as a reward for their hard work and good behavior. The rubber is scented in chamomile to offer a calming sensation. The dispenser can be adjusted in size based on the size of the treat and how difficult you want the experience to be.

Sold by Amazon

Petstages Cuddle Pal Sloth

This cozy and calming toy welcomes dogs of all ages seeking a friend to curl up with. The internal warming pad can be microwaved to provide up to an hour of heat distribution. Like other toys on the list, this one can relieve anxiety, whether during a storm or adapting to a new environment.

Sold by Amazon

Ethical Pet Soothers Crinkle Plush Toy

This comforting plush provides a safe partner for when your dog is alone and a toy to enjoy when they are feeling playful. The crinkly exterior and internal squeaker stimulate excitable dogs, while the lavender beads within provide a calming experience. Purchase includes one of three randomly selected animals: a pig, a monkey or a cow.

Sold by Amazon

Mighty Paw Dog Lick Pad

Distraction and redirection are the foundation of behavioral training. Separation anxiety may be reduced if your dog has something else to focus on when you leave — like a lick pad. This inexpensive and easy-to-clean toy can provide a lengthy distraction. Spread a little peanut butter or treat crumbles across the various patterns to engage your dog when you leave.

Sold by Amazon

Multipet Aromadog Therapeutic Essential Oil Dog Toy

This soft and squeaky plush provides added comfort by releasing calming lavender essential oil. The furry exterior offers a cuddly companion with its fleece exterior.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.