Which hummingbird feeder is best?

If you want to attract a beautiful, beneficial hummingbird to your yard, hanging a feeder designed for its eating habits and flight abilities is a great idea. These are compact and easy to fill with nectar. For a feeder that combines classic design with plenty of space for birds to eat, the More Birds Glory Hummingbird Feeder is the best.

What to know before you buy a hummingbird feeder

Material

Most are made of plastic or glass, but the lightest-weight feeders are plastic. These are durable, but some scratch or wear over time. Glass looks great, lasts for years with regular cleaning, and can be mass-produced or handblown. Some have intricate paint and designs.

Size

Hummingbird feeders range from 10 to 38 ounces. This measures the capacity of the bottle that holds nectar and does not include the portion where the hummingbird perches to eat or any decorative elements, such as a top cap. Most hummingbird feeders should be hung at least 5 feet off the ground. Consider both the capacity and the overall height when selecting the best feeder for your space.

Mounting

Most feeders can hang from an included hanger. You can mount them on a hook attached to the wall or a post installed in the ground. Some can be hung directly on a branch using an S-hook, but make sure it is strong enough to support the feeder, including the nectar or sugar water. You may need a separate mounting bracket or stand, which adds to the overall cost.

What to look for in a quality hummingbird feeder

Easy to refill

If the hummingbirds like your feeder, you will need to refill the nectar periodically. Look for a feeder that can be taken down easily from its mounting. The best options also have a detachable base for cleaning and refilling. Wide mouths make pouring in the nectar easier and cleaner.

Multiple feeding locations

Hummingbirds are small, and each feeder can support at least two or three birds at a time if each has its own place to eat. Look for a feeder with multiple ports for birds to feed. It’s not necessary to include a perch, although some do — hummingbirds can eat while hovering. Insects may crawl along the hangar to the feeding ports, but you can add an attachment that deters bugs. Some sets come with one called an ant guard or moat.

Design

The best hummingbird feeders enhance your garden with their design as well as providing a place for hummingbirds to eat. Glass feeders typically come in more designs, ranging from bright colors to swirled patterns in the glass. Red is a common color for the base and nectar holder because it replicates the brilliant flowers that attract hummingbirds in the wild.

How much you can expect to spend on a hummingbird feeder

They cost $13 to $26, depending on size, material and design features.

Hummingbird feeder FAQ

How often do I need to change hummingbird nectar?

A. During the summer, expect to change the nectar at least once per week. If it’s hot and the birds are eating more, you may even need to refill the feeder every day. Hummingbirds also eat more at the end of the summer, because they’re getting ready to migrate. If you see debris floating in the nectar or it turns an unusual color, you should change it.

Is it OK to feed hummingbirds sugar water?

A. Prepared hummingbird food is made of sugar and water, often including dyes to attract hummingbirds. Homemade sugar water is also safe for hummingbirds. The best ratio is 1 part white sugar to 4 parts water. Dissolve the sugar in water and let the mixture cool before filling the feeder.

What’s the best hummingbird feeder to buy?

Top hummingbird feeder

More Birds Glory Hummingbird Feeder

What you need to know: The classic style of this glass feeder will complement your garden even before the birds arrive.

What you’ll love: The brushed copper top and bottom are timeless and the glass center portion lets you see how much nectar is left. Both top and bottom unscrew for cleaning. You can also refill it from the top. It has five feeding ports, with perches in front of each that attract birds and deter insects.

What you should consider: At 13 ounces, this feeder may require more frequent refills than larger feeders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hummingbird feeder for the money

First Nature Plastic Hummingbird Feeder

What you need to know: It holds 32 ounces of nectar and can let multiple birds feed at once.

What you’ll love: There are 10 ports around the bottom edge for feeding. The base has a wide opening, which makes it easy to clean and refill. You can purchase in bulk if you want to set up multiple feeders. It includes an S-hook to hang the feeder directly on a branch and the plastic construction makes it lighter weight than glass options. This is also one of the best leakproof feeders.

What you should consider: The plastic can get scratched and show wear over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Muse Garden Hand-Blown Glass Hummingbird Feeder

What you need to know: The glass portion of this feeder has swirled color to add visual interest to your space.

What you’ll love: Each piece is handmade. The base has four feeding stations, including a perch at each. The base is made of rust-resistant metal from recycled materials. The set also includes an ant moat to prevent insects from climbing up, an S-hook for hanging, a length of rope and a cleaning bristle brush.

What you should consider: The bottle opening is narrow and requires care when removing to clean or refill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Katie Begley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.