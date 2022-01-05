Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
31°
Dayton
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Most Read on WDTN.com
Tell Me Good News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Saving You Money
Jamie’s Journey
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Bengals fans in the U.K. show their stripes
Video
Top Stories
Troy Bengals fan wins trip to Super Bowl
Video
Man wanted for alleged 2016 murder arrested Friday
Walmart ends mask policy for vaccinated employees
‘I miss him so much’: Miami Valley super fan thinking …
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
The Big Game
Show Your Stripes
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
China 2022
Operation Football Scoreboard
Top Stories
See Ohio, Cali favorites governors wager for Super …
Video
Top Stories
Joe Burrow gives former coach Super Bowl tickets
Video
Ohio football is just missing a Super Bowl
Germany joins UK, Mexico as NFL international stop
Gallery
Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Working For You
Secret Smiles
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Home For The Holidays
WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio
Feeding America
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
23 years later: Erica Baker case remains unsolved
Video
Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton expanding
Video
Burrow’s celebratory cigar hot seller at The Wharf
Video
Price Stores settling in Centerville amid challenges, …
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Dayton Bartending Co. Shares Valentine’s Day Cocktails
Video
Top Stories
Living Dayton 10th Anniversary Trivia
Video
Top Stories
Who Dey Nation Goes Nuts for Donuts
Video
Pet of the Week 2/11
Video
Jalapeño Poppers for Game Day
Video
Aggressive Driving Awareness Month
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Supplies
Best Brother label maker
Top Supplies Headlines
Best badge reel
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Dayton man sentenced to life for murder of 2
Springboro elementary students show their Bengals …
Local season ticket holder heading to Super Bowl
Man accused of killing 2 died in jail, meth overuse
Suspect drives car into group of people, gas station
Man sentenced after crime spree, police chase
Bengals fans in the U.K. show their stripes
See Ohio, Cali favorites governors wager for Super …
‘I miss him so much’: Miami Valley super fan thinking …
Bourbon Salmon with Smiths’ Boathouse and Hayner …
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
Keeping kids fed: Food pantry calls for community …
Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton expanding
Valentine’s Day cards for Dayton Children’s patient
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Dayton man sentenced to life for murder of 2
Springboro elementary students show their Bengals …
Local season ticket holder heading to Super Bowl
Man accused of killing 2 died in jail, meth overuse
Suspect drives car into group of people, gas station
Storm Team 2 Forecast
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Local pizzeria puts twist on Cincinnati classic
Flex your football knowledge with our Super Bowl …
Local man sculpts McDonald’s food with snow
Dutch vow to egg Bezos megayacht if bridge dismantled
McDonald’s reveals return date for Shamrock Shake
As Seen on 2 News
Keeping kids fed: Food pantry calls for community …
Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton expanding
Valentine’s Day cards for Dayton Children’s patient
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS