Which Brady label maker is best?

The Brady brand is well known for creating easy-to-use label makers with an emphasis on professional-grade usage. They’re feature-packed with many models including features for specific professions like laboratory scientists and electricians. Many also include optional accessories like rechargeable batteries and specialized software.

One of the best Brady label makers is the Brady BMP21-PLUS-KIT1 Printer Kit. This all-inclusive kit has everything you need to get started, including rechargeable batteries and labels, plus it has many electrician-friendly printing features, all inside a drop-resistant carrying case.

What to know before you buy a Brady label maker

Printing type

Brady label makers utilize either ink-based printing or the more modern thermal printing. Generally speaking, Brady models use thermal printing to ensure long-lasting readability but some older and/or cheaper models might still utilize ink-based printing.

Portability

Brady label makers come in many sizes from handheld models to beefy, keyboard-sized label printers. Larger options typically include some kind of handle for portability while other models, no matter the size, come with drop-resistant carrying cases for protected travel.

Power

Brady label makers are powered via cable or battery, with some options being able to switch at will.

Cable: Those that are powered via cable typically use an AC adapter to connect to a standard power outlet while others use a USB connection to a computer.

Those that are powered via cable typically use an AC adapter to connect to a standard power outlet while others use a USB connection to a computer. Battery: Battery-powered Brady label makers utilize rechargeable batteries or replaceable options, with some models being able to use either. Those that use rechargeable batteries sometimes require the use of a Brady-specific rechargeable battery which is usually included with the label maker. Those that use replaceable batteries are known to quickly drain their batteries if used for extensive labeling.

What to look for in a quality Brady label maker

Customization

Brady label makers typically feature a large range of customization options from the size of your chosen font to how your labels are printed. Some models, like the BMP71 below, can even recognize what type of label cartridge you’re using and automatically adjust their settings accordingly.

Connection

Some Brady label makers can connect to computers to enable the user to create specific, customized labels with the use of included or optional software. Once a label has been designed, it can be printed with the label maker using one of three options. The most common option is via USB, either by directly connecting to your computer or by reading data off a USB drive. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are also options, though this is far less frequent in Brady models.

Screen

Most Brady label makers use clear, easily readable LCD screens. Some models also feature backlighting to render their screens usable in dim areas though this is typically only available in models intended for use by electricians.

How much you can expect to spend on a Brady label maker

Brady label makers are created with an eye toward professional-grade usage and as such cost much more than consumer-grade label makers. Brady label makers can cost anywhere between $100-$1,000 depending on the type of usage they’re intended for.

Brady label maker FAQ

What are the recurring costs associated with a Brady label maker?

A. The two main areas of recurring cost for a Brady label maker are the cost of additional labels and batteries. The cost of labels varies too greatly to generalize considering the wide range of costs for labels and how often one would need to purchase more. Some Brady label makers utilize rechargeable batteries which can reduce recurring costs; those that don’t are capable of draining replaceable batteries quickly, however.

How long will Brady labels last once printed and applied?

A. Thanks to their intended use in professional-grade settings with potentially extreme conditions, Brady labels are known to be resilient. Depending on the severity of their exposure, you should expect a Brady label to last for at least a year, if not longer. Some labels can even last for nearly a decade.

What’s the best Brady label maker to buy?

Top Brady label maker

Brady BMP21-PLUS-KIT1 Printer Kit

What you need to know: This Brady label maker includes everything you need to get started and some useful extras for good measure.

What you’ll love: This printer kit includes the label maker plus lanyard, Li-Ion battery, charger, AC adapter, label cartridge and quick start guide all inside its carrying case. A backlit display and easy-to-read keys make it easy to ensure your labels are accurate.

What you should consider: Some consumers might struggle with the alphabetical, not QWERTY, keypad layout. A similar Brady label maker without the extras is available for nearly half the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Brady label maker for the money

Brady BMP21-LAB Handheld Label Printer

What you need to know: This Brady label maker is one of the company’s most affordable options.

What you’ll love: This Brady label maker can print text in six sizes from 6-point font to 40-point font. This label maker is marketed for use in laboratories and as such contains many mathematical symbols. The LCD is crisp and easy to read.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that this Brady label maker quickly drains your batteries. As it’s intended for lab work there are some electrician-focused functions not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brady BMP71 Label Printer

What you need to know: This heavy-duty Brady label maker is packed with functions making it perfect for a wide range of commercial uses.

What you’ll love: Software is included to enable you to design specific labels and USB connectivity allows for easy transfer of your designs to the label printer. Many additional accessories are included like a rechargeable battery pack, quick start guide, labels and label roll adapter.

What you should consider: This Brady label maker is not intended for noncommercial use, as its features and high cost are not meant for casual label making.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.