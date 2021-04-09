Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Jamie’s Journey
Dayton Air Show
Florida Condo Collapse
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Does your dog have kennel cough … or something else?
Video
Top Stories
‘They don’t deserve to die’: Texas jail waited 7 months to offer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
RSV surge in Ohio: Know the symptoms and prevention steps
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 2,775 new cases reported
FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Big Ten says teams will forfeit games canceled because of COVID-19 cases
Top Stories
Barty, Zverev notch wins in Cincinnati finals
Flyers media day is picture perfect
Video
Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series
Captains take series with 8-3 win over Dragons
Working For You
Feeding America
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Sweet Corn Festival back in Fairborn this weekend
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Back to School Routines
Top Stories
Grand Reopening Of Dayton Woman’s Club
Video
Top Stories
Plan Your Trip To Alaska
Video
Season 3 Twists & Turns of “Coroner”
Video
Great Opportunities with First Student
Video
Celebrating National Peach Month
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Office
Crayola colored pencils vs. Prismacolor colored pencils
Best executive office chair
Best colored pencils
Office design ideas for small spaces
Best cheap office desk
More Office Headlines
How to design your office – when you return to it
The best fireproof document bag
Best desk chairs for home in 2021
The best home office chair
Furniture
Best chaise lounge
Best cheap office desk
Best desk chairs for home in 2021
The best home office chair
Best patio furniture
More Furniture Headlines
Office Furniture
Best executive office chair
More Office Furniture Headlines
Office Supplies
The best fireproof document bag
More Office Supplies Headlines
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton Children’s highlights available vaccine clinic after FDA approval
ALDI looking to hire more than 900 employees in Ohio
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
What does Pfizer FDA approval mean for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson?
Police: Missing 4-year-old girl found dead in pond
Video
FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, local medical experts react
1 visitor per stay: Kettering Health changes policy due to COVID-19
Police identify pilot who died in Urbana plane crash
Video
Don't Miss
Horse escapes racetrack, runs on highway in Kentucky
This state ordering those with COVID to isolate or face up to 5 years in prison
Start your holiday shopping now or risk items being out of stock, experts say
Video
More stories not to miss...
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton Children’s highlights available vaccine clinic after FDA approval
ALDI looking to hire more than 900 employees in Ohio
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS