Cutting Tools

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Jamie’s Journey
Dayton Air Show
Florida Condo Collapse
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Man pleads guilty after gender reveal explosion, fined $620
Top Stories
Maroon 5 requiring proof of COVID vaccination, negative test at Ohio shows
Back-to-back 1% price hike; wholesale prices rise in July
Hochul plans to run for governor after finishing Cuomo’s term: ‘I am prepared for this’
Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Reds top pick McClain comes up big in Dragons debut
Top Stories
Operation Football preview: Xenia Buccaneers
Video
Team USA Paintball player fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen
Video
Operation Football preview: Tippecanoe Red Devils
Video
Braves edge Reds 3-2
Working For You
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Adopt A Duck For The 18th Annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta
Video
Top Stories
Rob Schneider Coming to Day Air Ballpark
Video
Top Stories
37th Annual Art on the Lawn
Video
St. Vincent de Paul Makes Zoodles
Video
Germanfest Picnic Preparations!
Video
New Season Of DC’s Stargirl Hitting Dayton’s CW Tonight
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cutting Tools
Best wire cutters
As Seen on 2 News
RTA holds public hearing to discuss service as driver shortage continues
Kettering’s a cappella group opening for Foreigner at the Fraze
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Watch: Incoming state health director addresses high number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio
Live
3 brothers die after being stuck in a manure pit in Mercer County
Video
Kettering’s a cappella group opening for Foreigner at the Fraze
Video
Miami Valley hospitals employee vaccine mandates cause protests
Video
Auditor: Jefferson Township overpaid in severance agreement
Don't Miss
Maroon 5 requiring proof of COVID vaccination, negative test at Ohio shows
Back-to-back 1% price hike; wholesale prices rise in July
‘We all quit!’: Family Dollar employees walk off job, leave farewell note on door
More stories not to miss...
As Seen on 2 News
RTA holds public hearing to discuss service as driver shortage continues
Kettering’s a cappella group opening for Foreigner at the Fraze
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS