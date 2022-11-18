Candles should burn for one hour for every inch wide the diameter is.

What is the best candle-making kit?

Making your own candles is a fun and rewarding activity that adults and children can both enjoy together. The process is easy with a candle-making kit that includes all the tools and supplies for making beautiful candles that can be burned or set out as decorations.

Candle-making kits include the wax, wicks and equipment needed to creatively design your own candles. Many kits now include eco-friendly wax and wicks made from plant-based material. For its wide selection of colors and fragrances, the Roxy Epoxy DIY Candle-Making Kit is the best.

What to know before you buy a candle-making kit

Are your candle molds durable?

Having durable molds can help your candle-making kit last a long time. Most kits come with either tins or glass jars for the molds. The molds may include lids or have decorative designs etched or painted on them. Some kits have extra molds included, while others may only come with one or two molds, which will require buying additional molds in the future.

Types of wax

There are four common wax options to choose from:

Soy wax is the most affordable and easiest to measure. It is also eco-friendly since it is made from soybeans. Soy wax does not hold fragrance as well as other waxes, and it can be challenging to melt. If not handled properly, it can frost with white spots.

is the most affordable and easiest to measure. It is also eco-friendly since it is made from soybeans. Soy wax does not hold fragrance as well as other waxes, and it can be challenging to melt. If not handled properly, it can frost with white spots. Paraffin wax is popular because it holds color and scent better than other waxes. It is not considered eco-friendly since it is made from a byproduct of the oil industry.

is popular because it holds color and scent better than other waxes. It is not considered eco-friendly since it is made from a byproduct of the oil industry. Beeswax burns longer than other waxes and has the highest melting point. It has a natural aroma that many people like, and it is harder than other waxes. It is another eco-friendly material derived during the process of making honey by bees.

burns longer than other waxes and has the highest melting point. It has a natural aroma that many people like, and it is harder than other waxes. It is another eco-friendly material derived during the process of making honey by bees. Coconut wax is the newest form of wax coming from coconuts. It holds color and fragrance well but is the most expensive wax. Due to its cost, it is not normally found in retail candle-making kits.

Essential equipment

Each kit comes with a variety of equipment, but several pieces are essential to your success:

A wax melter or melting pot is a necessity for every kit. Those with a stirring spoon and thermometer are even better.

is a necessity for every kit. Those with a stirring spoon and thermometer are even better. Wicks and wick-centering equipment are important. Those with adhesive dots ensure the wicks are centered exactly for anchoring.

What to look for in a candle-making kit

Color

Some candle-making kits include an array of colors that can make your candles stand out. Keep in mind that paraffin and coconut wax is best for holding color.

Fragrance

A scented candle can make a room smell fresh or relaxing. Natural oils and some synthetic fragrance oils are available to mix with the wax while it is melting. Follow the instructions for the proper amount to add. Some of the best candle fragrance oils are lavender, jasmine, geranium, cardamom and amber. Choose a scent that you wonâ€™t mind filling the entire room.

Wick

High-quality wicks make your candle experience longer lasting and safer. Look for cotton wicks with a paper or cotton core. Those with zinc or tin cores burn at higher temperatures and may lead to flaring.

The best wicks will burn cleanly and leave an even pool of wax across the top of the candle after several hours.

How much you can expect to spend on a candle-making kit

You can find candle-making kits for anywhere from $15-$75. Inexpensive candle-making kits include a small supply of soy wax and do not have colors or fragrances. More expensive kits include more wax, more equipment and sometimes decorative tins.

Candle-making kit FAQ

Why do my candles burn out quickly?

A. The most common reason your candle burns too fast is that the wick is too big or the wrong kind for your wax. To slow down the burn rate, use smaller wicks or add wax with a higher melting point to the blend.

What is mushrooming?

A. Mushrooming is the term for carbon buildup at the tip of the wick. This happens when the wick is too large or hasnâ€™t been trimmed. It also can happen when too much fragrance oil has been used. A smaller wick should help mushrooming as well as burning your candles for no longer than two to three hours at a time.

What is the best candle-making kit to buy?

Top candle-making kit

Roxy Epoxy DIY Candle-Making Kit

What you need to know: This comprehensive kit offers four colors and four fragrances, plus everything you need to create your own candles.

What youâ€™ll love: In addition to four colors, there are coffee, vanilla, cinnamon and apple fragrances. The kit also includes tins, wax, wicks, clips, a digital thermometer and a melting pitcher. Gold-plated shapes are fun and attractive.

What you should consider: Some users found the instructions confusing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top candle-making kit for the money

Dingpai Candle-Making Kit Supplies

What you need to know: This easy-to-use kit has supplies for making high-quality candles with soy wax and eco-friendly wicks.

What youâ€™ll love: The stainless steel pouring pot has a 31-ounce capacity. The wicks are non-toxic and burn clean. The soy wax has no additives. The kit comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This is a smaller kit best suited for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Organix Natural Soy Wax

What you need to know: This candle-making kit is perfect for adults and children looking for a fun activity that is easy to do.

What youâ€™ll love: The natural soy wax burns clean without additives. Each wick is cut to 6 inches pre-waxed. It comes with a centering device while the wax cools. The candles melt easily and can have fragrances added.

What you should consider: The wicks tend to burn out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

