SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney residents looking for a lawn mowing service can now look for the service on an app.

Our partner at Sidney Daily News reports people that live in Sidney can take advantage of a GreenPal, lawn mowing service app. Grass cutters offered on the app are reportedly local and pre-screened, according to our partner.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Sidney find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” Co-founder Gene Caballero said.

The professional lawn services you choose can give you an estimate based on a street and aerial views of your property from Google. After comparing the different estimates, you have the chance to choose which company you want working for you to cut your lawn.

