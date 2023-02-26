Which Cuisinart coffee grinder is best?

If you’re trying to make the perfect cup of coffee at home, you can’t go wrong with a coffee grinder. Freshly ground beans make for a more flavorful, aromatic brew, and they give you more control over the grind size, allowing you to fine-tune the coffee’s flavor.

Cuisinart is known for making top-notch, easy-to-use coffee grinders. Still, there are so many Cuisinart models out there, choosing the best one for you can be challenging. The Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill rises to the top of the list for its 18 different grind levels and large-capacity grind chamber. Luckily, there are a few models that stand out from the pack.

What to know before you buy a Cuisinart coffee grinder

Why should you grind your own coffee?

When the coffee beans are ground up, whether at a factory or at your home, it kick-starts a process known as oxidation, in which the grounds chemically combine with oxygen. The more your coffee grounds oxidize, the staler the flavor becomes. By grinding your coffee at home and brewing it right after it is ground, you limit the impact of the oxidation process.

Grinding your beans at home, and brewing your coffee immediately after, also limits the impact of moisture and prevents vital CO2 molecules from escaping from your beans before you brew.

Blade vs. burr

Bladed grinders have rotating blades that spin at high speeds to grind your coffee. These grinders are typically more affordable but produce less consistent results.

Grinders with burrs have two cones or wheels that slowly grind the coffee beans between them, producing a consistent grind size each time. Burr grinders are typically more expensive but are the preferred option for many coffee connoisseurs, thanks to their top-notch results.

Which grind size is best for you?

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to match your grind size to the type of coffee you’re brewing and the method you’re using to brew. For example, you’ll want coarsely ground coffee if you’re making a cold brew or using a french press. If you’re using a traditional coffee maker, a medium grind is best. For espresso machines, a fine grind is ideal.

What to look for in a quality Cuisinart coffee grinder

An acceptable level of noise

Coffee grinders can be noisy, and Cuisinart grinders are no exception. If you plan on grinding beans early in the morning while other members of your household sleep, you might want to consider a burr grinder. Bladed grinders are typically the noisiest because of the nature of how they grind your beans.

Intuitive settings and controls

Most Cuisinart coffee grinders are relatively easy to use, but those with touchscreens are typically the most intuitive. The LCD touchscreen displays make it easy to know exactly which grind size you’ve chosen and allow you the freedom to make changes at the push of a button.

Even if they don’t have a touchscreen, many of the Cuisinart burr grinders feature several different settings that are easy to switch between as needed. Bladed grinders don’t have different grind size settings — instead, the grind size is based on how long you run the machine.

Adequate size

Depending on the amount of space you have to store your coffee grinder, you may want one that’s small enough to fit your space but versatile enough to let you experiment with new grind sizes.

Because you’ll likely want to grind fresh beans before making a pot of coffee, you won’t need one that grinds more cups of coffee than you’ll actually drink. Still, if you need a grinder that can grind a lot of beans at one time, Cuisinart makes models that grind enough coffee beans for up to 32 cups at a time.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cuisinart coffee grinder

If you want a simple bladed coffee grinder that gets the job done, you can spend as little as $30. Cuisinart’s burr coffee grinders can cost anywhere from $60-$100, depending on the model.

Cuisinart coffee grinder FAQ

How do you wash a coffee grinder?

A. Many Cuisinart grinders have several dishwasher-safe components. After unplugging the grinder, you can move any of these pieces over to the dishwasher for a quick wash. You can then wipe the base and the rest of the grinder down with a damp washcloth.

Will Cuisinart coffee grinders grind other things?

A. Some Cuisinart coffee grinders are capable of grinding whole oats and seeds, but it’s a good idea to consult your manual to make sure this is safe for your specific grinder before trying it.

What’s the best Cuisinart coffee grinder to buy?

Top Cuisinart coffee grinder

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill

What you need to know: This durable grinder has a wide range of settings, from extra-fine to coarse, and a timer that makes it exceedingly simple to use.

What you’ll love: This machine features 18 different grind settings with an easy-to-use dial, making it perfect if you like to try different types of brews. You can grind enough coffee beans for up to 32 cups at a time. The grind chamber and hopper are removable, making cleanup a breeze.

What you should consider: It’s louder than most other burr grinders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cuisinart coffee grinder for the money

Cuisinart Grind Central Coffee Grinder

What you need to know: An affordable, easy-to-use option, this model can grind enough beans for up to two pots of coffee.

What you’ll love: It grinds enough coffee for 18 cups at a time. The stainless steel blades do an excellent job grinding coffee beans, and the safety lock is an added plus. This model is straightforward to clean, thanks to its simple design and removable bowl.

What you should consider: Grounds can out onto your counter when you open the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen

What you need to know: This is a sleek touchscreen burr grinder that is easy to use and easy to clean.

What you’ll love: The touchscreen makes it easy to consistently grind coffee to the same size or make alterations as needed. The slim design doesn’t take up much space. Features 18 different settings and can grind enough beans for up to 14 cups at a time.

What you should consider: Many customers felt that this grinder’s design causes coffee beans to spill out when you remove the basket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

