Is the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum worth it?

Cleaning tasks can seem endless, especially when you have a pet. Lugging a heavy, high-powered pet vacuum around the house can be burdensome, and lightweight cordless models don’t always have enough power to get all the fur and dander.

Shark created an innovative vacuum solution for pet owners. Its cordless Pet Power vacuum offers continuous cleaning to deep-clean carpets and floors. The vacuum is specifically designed for households with pets and boasts a 50-minute runtime in standard mode.

This sounded like the perfect vacuum cleaner to address our own pet hair dilemma, so we tested the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

Our tester’s home has both carpet and wood floors, and they have two cats. They require a vacuum that’s lightweight, easy to maneuver and can get all the hair up to keep things looking clean. They used the Shark Pet Power vacuum and tested out features, performance and product claims to see if it held up to what the manufacturer promised. The focus was on the setup process, speed and responsiveness, noise level, battery performance and overall quality.

What is the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum?

The Shark Pet Power vacuum is a cordless, anti-allergen, stick vacuum made for pet owners. The deep-cleaning technology works on carpets and hardwood floors. The complete seal design traps and holds over 99.9% of dust and allergens that contaminate the air in your home.

Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum price and where to buy

The Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power vacuum is available for $349.99 at Amazon.

How to use the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum

Unboxing and setup

Upon opening the box, we found the vacuum to be well packaged. It looked like a good-quality product with a clean, appealing design. The stickers were easy to remove, and the directions were almost unnecessary. If you’ve ever seen a vacuum, the way the parts fit together is fairly obvious. With this particular model, the parts won’t click together if you don’t have them lined up correctly, so putting it together is still easy.

This vacuum is adaptable to various cleaning situations. Removing or adding the different attachments is straightforward, and the controls are intuitive and easy to reach.

Performance

The Shark has a switch that lets you change modes from hard floors to carpet. Each works well for its intended purpose. When you have a heavier pile of dirt or ground-in pet fur, you can engage the boost mode. This worked well, even on a high pile carpet. The unit features a flexible head, making it highly maneuverable, even cleaning underneath furniture with little effort.

We liked the fact that this model can vacuum more than just floors. We used it to clean couch cushions and fabric chairs that tend to accumulate noticeable black cat fur. It did an excellent job picking up hair in only one or two passes.

Noise level

We can’t say it was overly noisy, but this Shark vacuum wasn’t quiet, either. In the low mode, if we had a conversation, we would have to raise our voice, though not to a shout. The boost mode was a bit louder.

Emptying the debris container

The debris compartment opens and empties with a single touch. Make sure you have the unit in the trash can when releasing the dust, because it comes out fast. If you hold it too high, some dust might float up and out.

Battery life

Unfortunately, the battery didn’t perform as hoped. While the advertising claims it will run up to 50 minutes, we could only get about 22 minutes out of this vacuum in standard mode. The boost mode, which obviously consumes power at an accelerated rate, only lasts about 10 minutes. To get the unit back up to 100%, we had to charge it for 2.5 hours.

Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum benefits

The Shark cordless vacuum is a flexible, easily maneuverable cleaning appliance. The LED is a great feature because you can clearly see all the dirt, dust and hair on the floor when vacuuming. It has a sleek design and a good amount of suction, which can be enhanced with the boost mode, as well as being easy to empty.

Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum drawbacks

The main drawback of this vacuum is the longer charging times and shorter battery life. It’s also a little frustrating that the vacuum doesn’t have a wall mount. The Shark doesn’t take up much space, but it doesn’t stand on its own.

Should you get the Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum?

The Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum is an easy-to-use, capable vacuum that’s lightweight and not overpriced. While it isn’t the most powerful model on the market, it performs remarkably well and is a good fit for people who own pets. The bottom line is the Shark is a good value for the money.

