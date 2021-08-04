Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Ohio
Jamie’s Journey
Dayton Air Show
Florida Condo Collapse
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. and World
Crime
Entertainment News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Crash that sent two to hospital causing traffic along I-70 W
Top Stories
ODH reports Ohioans have reached 50% vaccination for one or both doses
WATCH: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch
Video
Wearable fitness trackers are highly effective in weight loss efforts, study finds
Humid weather, chance of thunderstorms expected throughout the week
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Colorado Rockies say fan was shouting ‘Dinger’ instead of racial slur
Top Stories
Wright State University to host OHSAA volleyball state tournament
Dodgers’ ball girl tackles fan running on field during game
Video
Dragons comeback to beat Whitecaps 5-4
Reds finish off 4 game sweep of the Pirates
Working For You
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Love The Skin You’re In With Plexaderm
Video
Top Stories
Graeter’s Brings Back Key Lime Pie Flavor
Video
Top Stories
AAA School Zone Safety
Video
Lula Bell Offers Fun School Supplies!
Video
The Spicy Olive’s Blood Orange Granola
Video
Celebrate Local Talent At Art In The City
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Vacuums
Best Bissell handheld vacuum
As Seen on 2 News
Huber Heights yoga instructor helps children reduce stress, provides outlet during pandemic
Video
Dayton Live 2021-22 show tickets go on sale Saturday
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister
Man shot, car stolen at car wash in Dayton
Video
‘We won:’ DeWine speaks at groundbreaking of Peloton’s first U.S. factory in Ohio
Video
4 dead, several injured after two-car crash in Champaign County
Video
Dayton Mall, The Mall at Fairfield Commons expanding hours
Don't Miss
Wearable fitness trackers are highly effective in weight loss efforts, study finds
Want to pretend to live on Mars? For a whole year? Apply now
KFC-themed hotel featuring ‘press for chicken’ button opening this month
More stories not to miss...
As Seen on 2 News
Huber Heights yoga instructor helps children reduce stress, provides outlet during pandemic
Video
Dayton Live 2021-22 show tickets go on sale Saturday
More As Seen on 2 NEWS