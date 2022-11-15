Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
53°
Dayton
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Jamie’s Journey
Coronavirus in Ohio
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Entertainment News
Mental Health
Automotive News
BestReviews
Most Read on WDTN.com
Veterans Voices
Home For The Holidays
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
Comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
Trump blames Ye for bringing Fuentes as dinner guest
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
Missing Ohio woman found dead in Pa.
Weather
Hurricane Ian
Current Conditions
Daily Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Traffic Map
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Jamie’s Journey
Weather Stories
ODOT Cameras
Pollen Count
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Masters Report
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Buckeyes fall to No. 5 in AP, coaches polls
Top Stories
No. 3 Michigan rolls No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus
Video
WATCH: Ohio State band plays classical music favorites
Henderson, Smith-Njigba out for The Game
Valley View falls to Ironton in the D5 state semifinal
Video
Working For You
Remarkable Women
Food For Friends
Coats for Kids
I Love Dayton
Clear the Shelters
Senior Sendoff
Back to School
Pledge of Allegiance
Community Calendar
Saving You Money
Health Awareness
Financial Tips
Lottery
United Rehabilitation Services
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Secret Smiles
Top Stories
Twins make big strides with every step at URS
Video
Top Stories
Food truck taking up donations for Dayton Children’s …
Video
Program helps businesses accommodate service dogs
Video
Police address increase in teens with guns
Video
Vandalia ‘Sandlot’ team holds reunion game
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Legally Blonde the Musical Comes to Dayton Live
Video
Top Stories
Clean Eatz Thanksgiving Sandwich
Video
Top Stories
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
Video
Test Driving a New Truck at Chevrolet of Troy!
Video
Holiday Shopping Tips With Better Business Bureau
Video
Make the Switch to LED & Donate Old Christmas Lights
Video
Programming
What’s on WDTN?
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Holiday
Spending for the holidays may cost you more
Top Holiday Headlines
Nominations are now open!
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Baby born at McD’s gets fitting nickname
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton
Video: Bucyrus shootout between man and officer
Dayton Turkey Trot 2022 held in Dayton
Comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85
No injuries, shot fired near Dayton Children’s Parade
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Most Read on WDTN.com
Latest stories from NewsNation
Health
Study: Majority of August 2022 COVID deaths received …
Crime
Idaho stabbing deaths: Here is what we still don’t …
Southeast
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from …
Crime
Charges filed, extradition sought after tourist’s …
Strange News
Government, military workers break silence on UFOs
Your Money
Are Travel Deal Tuesday deals worth it?
Find out how you can watch
Latest stories from The Hill
Astronaut Scott Kelly arrives in Ukraine, visits …
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes …
GOP rep says Congress won’t allow potential rail …
Fauci: Americans shouldn’t feel we’re completely …
Clyburn says he stayed in House leadership to rep …
Schiff pushes back on reported tension between Cheney, …
More from The Hill
As Seen on 2 News
‘Busiest day of the year’ for Oregon District small …
Black Friday shoppers look to get a good deal
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Baby born at McD’s gets fitting nickname
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving
1 person in the hospital following shooting in Dayton
Video: Bucyrus shootout between man and officer
Windy with periods of showers today
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Dayton Unit NAACP holding town hall for veterans
Holiday shopping at the Christkindl Market
Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop unveils new beer
Ohio high school band members are headed to the Macy’s …
List: Stores open Thanksgiving Day
As Seen on 2 News
‘Busiest day of the year’ for Oregon District small …
Black Friday shoppers look to get a good deal
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS