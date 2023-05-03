Other tasks to add to your spring cleaning checklist

Do you feel pretty good about your home after hours of spring cleaning? Your place may look sparkling clean, but there are small spaces and out-of-the-way areas that you might have missed. However, there’s no reason to stress about hidden dirt and grime because cleaning expert Ketia Daniel has tips and tricks to help you find and eliminate it.

As the founder of BHM Cleaning Co. in Birmingham, Alabama, and an experienced cleaning influencer, Daniel knows what it takes to organize any home and make it sparkle as well the products you’ll need to get the job done. We asked her advice about finding and cleaning those unexpected locations in a home to complete your spring cleaning goals.

Declutter

Whether you have already done most of your spring cleaning or are just getting started, it’s important to remember that dirt tends to build up under items, and clutter can be a problem in any room.

“When it comes to cleaning, if I want to get started in my kitchen, I’m gonna go through my pantry and my refrigerator and clean out anything that’s expired,” Daniel said. “And when I remove stuff, I see dirt. I’ve decluttered everything — now it has to be clean.”

Cleaning missed areas

Once the unnecessary stuff is cleared away, then it’s time to go room to room, cleaning spots you missed. Having a few cleaning essentials on hand will simplify your tasks.

Daniel recommends an extendible Swiffer for removing dust from high areas, multipurpose Clorox wipes for numerous surfaces, a garden pad for kneeling on when cleaning low areas and an O-Cedar mop that simplifies various cleaning jobs. “Because it can turn in so many different ways. I can essentially mop the baseboard, and it cleans up just fine. You don’t have to bend down for that,” she explained.

Kitchen

Floors, cabinets and countertops are just the beginning when it comes to cleaning the kitchen. Daniel said that there are numerous places where grime may be lurking, including the fridge vent, the fridge and stove hood filters. Additionally, the areas under objects, such as the coffee maker, microwave, garbage cans and major appliances, can always use a good spring cleaning.

“Cleaning up under your appliances. Nobody ever thinks to clean up under their stove. There’s usually a gap between your counter space and your stove, and when you’re cooking, stuff drops down in those corners,” she said. Dawn dish liquid and a vinegar-based cleaner are good options for cleaning many of these areas.

Living spaces

From the ceilings to the floors, there are ample spaces for dirt to hide in common living spaces. Daniel advised that a three-step ladder and Swiffer duster will come in handy for cleaning ceiling fans, blinds and chandeliers, while Clorox wipes are ideal for wiping away dirt from surfaces, doors and hinges. Attention should also be paid to curtains, mirrors, lampshades and light bulbs that tend to gather dust.

Don’t forget dust and dirt that gathers under large pieces of furniture, such as couches, Daniel added. “Especially those with hardwood floors, dust and things get up under those. Not everybody can move a couch, but one thing I do recommend is getting a Bona mop or dry mop under there and getting that dust and that dirt that’s up under there.”

Bedroom

When it comes to areas that might be missed in the bedroom, Daniel said windows, window sills and the flooring under the bed are often neglected. When throw rugs are used, they should be lifted while the flooring beneath is vacuumed. Bookshelves and their contents also need a thorough cleaning. “I know a lot of people dust around books, but at least once a year, remove all those books, dust them off and still clean where the books will go,” Daniel said.

Bathroom

Cabinetry, bath mats, the sides of the toilet and the area behind the toilet are often overlooked in the bathroom. Don’t forget the showerhead, which Daniel said can get clogged with mineral deposits from water. “Mineral deposits are super easy to fix. You just get a cup of cleaning vinegar, put it in a Ziploc bag, then pull the bag over the showerhead and tie it with a rubber band. Keep it on your showerhead overnight. It’ll clean all that mineral deposit off,” she said.

Laundry room

“Of course, that’s an entire room that everybody forgets about. It’s probably the dustiest part of the house,” Daniel said of the laundry room. She recommends pulling the washer and dryer away from the wall to thoroughly sweep, dust and mop behind them. A lint trap cleaning kit will remove built-up lint from the trap, while a washing machine cleaner will keep the interior of the washing machine clean. Items in the laundry room, such as detergents and softeners, also gather dirt and lint and should be wiped clean as well.

Best products for areas you missed during spring cleaning

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

The EasyWring spin mop’s ergonomic design is perfect for hard-to-reach areas, such as corners. It comes with a bucket system with a built-in wringer so you don’t have to touch the mop head.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Dawn Ultra Dish Soap

Dawn Ultra is a top-selling dish liquid for the powerful formula that removes grease with ease. A little goes a long way, as the soap is highly concentrated.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Swiffer Duster Heavy-Duty Extender Starter Kit

Removing dust from high areas is no problem for this Swiffer, which boasts a handle that can extend up to 3 feet. The kit comes with 12 duster refills.

Sold by Amazon

Harris Cleaning Vinegar

This vinegar-based cleaner is made without harsh chemicals yet is effective at removing tough grease and dirt. It’s scented with natural essential oils.

Sold by Amazon

HBTower 3-Step Ladder with Handrails

With a durable steel frame and sturdy handrails, this three-step ladder is constructed for tasks around the house that require an extended reach. It accommodates up to 500 pounds and folds for storage.

Sold by Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox wipes are versatile for cleaning multiple surfaces and earn praise for killing up to 99.9% of germs. They are safe to use on stainless steel, wood and granite.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Tide Washing Machine Cleaner

These washing machine cleaning tablets keep the interior of a washing machine free of odors and grime. They are made by a top brand in laundry products.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Smart House Inc. Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit

The Smart House Inc dryer vent cleaner is an effective tool for grabbing lint that clogs hoses. It can be attached to a power drill for serious lint removal chores.

Sold by Amazon

