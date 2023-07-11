BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

130+ Best deals of Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day has begun, so now is the time to shop! The hottest items this year include electronics, kitchen appliances and toys, but you can find huge discounts on robot vacuums, outdoor furniture, TVs, beauty products and more. To help you quickly find the best deal of Prime Day 2023, we’ve curated a list of our favorites.

The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 11:50 p.m. PT.

Featured deals

If you’re looking for the best items in a glance, these products are our favorites for Prime Day.

Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum 35% OFF

If you get this intelligent robot vacuum, you can forget about cleaning for up to 45 days. It cleans floors and carpets, works with voice or phone commands, and offers faster mapping than the previous model.

Sold by Amazon

Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper 75% OFF

It is important to always look your best. With this ear and nose hair trimmer, you can do exactly that. This waterproof model has a protective cover that keeps you safe, while the blades slice hair without discomfort.

Sold by Amazon

JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker 31% OFF

With the JBL Flip 5, you can have a party wherever you are. The small but powerful speaker is waterproof, offers up to 12 hours of battery life and can be paired with other units to create a more immersive listening experience.

Sold by Amazon

GoWise USA Electric Air Fryer Oven 46% OFF

This compact oven is small enough to fit on your counter, but large enough to cook a meal for the whole family. It comes with 10 accessories so you have the versatility needed to cook anything from fish to a rotisserie chicken.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products Outdoor Wicker Patio Fire Pit Table 43% OFF

This outdoor propane fire pit adds an elegant touch to any backyard environment. It has a beautiful wicker design and functions as both a fire pit and a table for convenience.

Sold by Amazon

Prime Day Summer Fun Deals

One of the best things about Prime Day is that it happens in the summer. This means all of those fun outdoor items that you’ve been hoping to get can be yours at a discount. Whether its swimming pool accessories or backyard toys, now is a great time to get ’em all.

Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Purchasing the right vacuum not only gets your home cleaner, but it can also free up your time. For instance, some robot vacuums will empty themselves so you don’t have to lift a finger for weeks at a time. The listings in this category will help you quickly find the best vacuums for the best price.

Prime Day Everyday Essentials Deals

It’s not really much fun to buy things you have to get. However, when you can save money doing it, the task becomes much more enjoyable. Thanks to Prime Day, you can get your everyday home essentials for less than you imagined. Why not stock up and save?

Prime Day Back-to-School Deals

There’s no need to wait until August to start buying those items you know your student will need for school. Right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on back-to-school supplies for all ages. You can get everything you need before the late-summer crunch.

Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

It’s easy to get stuck using the same appliances year after year, never trying the much-hyped newer items because you’re comfortable. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new appliance and learn a fresh cooking technique that can make your life easier and your food better.

Prime Day Skin Care Deals

Your skin often gets overlooked when it comes to care. You need to protect it from the sun, moisturize it and nourish it to keep yourself looking healthy. This collection of products will help you do exactly that.

Prime Day Makeup Deals

Be honest. Is it ever possible to have too much makeup? We didn’t think so either. Luckily, makeup is on sale during Prime Day. This means you can stock up on your favorites while also picking up some new accessories that will make your Instagram filters jealous.

Prime Day Lawn and Garden Deals

Over the summer, taking care of the outside of your home becomes a priority. You have to cut the grass, trim the weeds, water the garden and more. Prime Day is an excellent time to get all the tools you need to accomplish those tasks because you can save so much money.

Prime Day Patio Deals

Your patio can be an oasis. It can be your dream getaway that is only a few steps away. With just a few key items, such as a fire pit, an umbrella and a few pieces of furniture, you might never experience wanderlust again. Even better, you can purchase what you need this Prime Day at substantial discounts.

Prime Day TV Deals

How old is your TV? If you had to think about the answer, it’s probably too old. Technology changes fast, and TVs that are only a few years old are remarkably inferior to modern models that give you the best picture through smart technology and AI assistance. If you are still using cable because your TV can’t connect to the internet, it’s way past time for an upgrade.

Prime Day Apple, Amazon and Samsung Deals

Gadgets are toys for adults. Whether it’s a smartwatch, an Echo device or the newest Apple AirPods, there’s definite FOMO if you don’t have the latest and greatest. Prime Day is the perfect time to catch up. Right now, you can get Apple, Amazon and Samsung devices at prices you might not find again until Black Friday.

