Which protein shake for weight gain is best?

Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated specifically to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.

If you have dietary constraints, you’ll also need to pay attention to the ingredients in any protein shake you are considering. Many options contain soy, lactose or other products that some people want to avoid. This is what makes Fairlife Core Power Elite High Protein Shake a top choice for many. It is not only very high in protein and calories, but it is also lactose- and gluten-free.

What to know before you buy protein shakes for weight gain

Protein shakes vs. protein powder

Protein shakes offer a clear benefit over protein powders in terms of convenience. Unlike powders, shakes don’t require any mixing on your part. They come ready to drink right out of the container, so you don’t need to worry about carrying around a shaker bottle. This also means you don’t have to worry about improper mixing resulting in you drinking big clumps of protein powder. Pre-made protein shakes are easier to keep cold too, since the containers tend to fit in small work and office fridges better than shaker bottles and there is less chance of them leaking if knocked over.

The downside to pre-made protein shakes is that they are notably more expensive than protein powders. While it is not uncommon to find protein powders that cost 50 cents to $1 per serving, protein shakes often cost double that.

What are mass gainers

Mass gainers are a type of protein shake that contain an extremely high number of calories. These are very useful for gaining weight but may only be suitable for serious bodybuilders or those who need an extremely high number of calories. Most contain over 1,000 calories in a single serving. If you do want a mass gainer shake, make sure to read the label carefully as many include a variety of non-protein nutrients that may or may not be ideal for your particular goals.

Flavors

While chocolate and vanilla may be the most common protein shake flavors, they are by no means the only ones. In fact, the variety when it comes to protein shake flavors is nearly endless, so don’t worry if you aren’t a big fan of the standard options. Some other flavors you may want to try include cookies and cream, strawberry, banana, chocolate peanut butter, coffee, butter pecan, blueberries and cream and many more.

What to look for in quality protein shakes for weight gain

Nutritional content

One of the most important things to look at when purchasing a protein shake, whether it be for meal-replacement, muscle-building, weight-gaining or any other purpose is the nutritional content. Not everyone has the same needs, and as such, protein shakes vary wildly in terms of calories, fat, protein, carbohydrates and various vitamins and minerals per serving. Check the label before purchasing a protein shake to ensure it has the right nutritional content for your needs.

Protein source

Whey is the most popular protein source for protein powders and shakes because it is affordable, quickly burned by the body and ideal for building lean muscle mass. However, it can cause issues for people highly sensitive to lactose. You can also find shakes made with egg, soy, beef, plant and other protein sources. These all have their own pros and cons.

Organic

Just like with most other foods, you can also find certified-organic protein shakes. That said, you will be notably more limited in your options and many will be meal-replacement shakes rather than protein shakes. The main difference between these two types of shakes is that the former contains more nutritional fats and carbs whereas the latter consists mostly of protein.

How much you can expect to spend on protein shakes for weight gain

Most protein shakes cost between $1.50-$3 per bottle and are usually sold in eight- or 12-packs.

Protein shakes for weight gain FAQ

If I drink a protein shake do I still need to supplement with BCAAs?

A. The answer to this depends on the type of protein shakes you are drinking and what they contain. Most non-vegan protein shakes contain enough BCAAs (Branch-Chain Amino Acids) that you don’t need to further supplement your body. If you are drinking plant-based protein shakes, it may be a good idea to also take a BCAA supplement, depending on the protein source they use.

Should I drink a protein shake before or after my workout?

A. This is a hotly debated topic among gym-goers with some arguing for taking protein before a workout and others after. Most studies have shown that it doesn’t really matter whether you take your protein before or following your workout, as the end results will be the same. That said, some people may find that drinking a large shake immediately before their workout can make them feel bloated or sluggish.

What are the best protein shakes for weight gain to buy?

Top protein shake for weight gain

Fairlife Core Power Elite High Protein Shake

What you need to know: This gluten- and lactose-free, high-protein shake is a good choice for those with food sensitivities who are looking to pack on some muscle.

What you’ll love: Unlike some other shakes, it doesn’t have a chalky aftertaste. It contains all nine essential amino acids too.

What you should consider: It contains 8 grams of sugar per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top protein shake for weight gain for the money

Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shake

What you need to know: A top choice for those trying to pack on lean muscle, Muscle Milk Pro Series boasts 40 grams of protein per serving, but has only 1 gram of sugar.

What you’ll love: It’s low in fat, contains 6 grams of fiber and has more than 20 vitamins and minerals.

What you should consider: It contains both soy and milk ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boost Very High Calorie Complete Nutritional Drink

What you need to know: If you need a meal-replacement protein shake for those busy days or are simply trying to inject more calories into your diet without having to eat a lot of extra food, this drink is the way to go.

What you’ll love: It packs 530 calories into an 8-ounce serving, so you get the energy you are looking for without feeling bloated. It is made without any artificial flavors or sweeteners too.

What you should consider: Unless you are very active, you may wind up gaining some fat in addition to muscle mass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

