Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
38°
LIVE NOW
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW
Dayton
38°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
U.S. and World
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Coronavirus in Ohio
BestReviews
Most Read on WDTN.com
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
Crisis in Ukraine
Entertainment News
Jamie’s Journey
Saving You Money
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Tornado damages property, uproots trees in Shelby, …
At least 6 US state governments hacked by China, …
Delivery prices may rise along with soaring fuel …
Video
Better.com employees learn of mass layoffs when severance …
Weather
Daily Forecast
Jamie’s Journey
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
2 NEWS Live Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
OSU
Cleveland Browns
China 2022
The Big Game
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
Show Your Stripes
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Cedarville dancin’ in NCAA D2 field
Video
Top Stories
‘Lost a couple soldiers’: Deion Sanders emotionally …
Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos: reports
Live
Russian gymnast investigated after ‘shocking behavior’
Video
Bengals place franchise tag on Bates
Working For You
Secret Smiles
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Home For The Holidays
WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio
Feeding America
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Woman opens apparel shop in Darke County amid pandemic
Video
Miami Valley doctor helping patients reverse prediabetes
Video
WSU director of public safety defies odds
Video
Huber Heights students broadcast morning news
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Chef Candace’s Monkey Bread
Video
Top Stories
How to Protect Your Finances
Video
Top Stories
Beautify the Miami Valley with “Adopt-A-Park”
Video
Great Pay & Flexible Hours with First Student
Video
Rolling into St. Patrick’s Day Ice Cream
Video
Plexaderm Can Smooth Your Wrinkles
Video
Programming
Live Shows
Video Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on WDTN?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
Jobs
More
About WDTN
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
Contests
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
BestReviews
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
PR Newswire Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Pregnancy
Best postpartum belly wrap
Top Pregnancy Headlines
Best pumping bra
Best kegel weight
Best postpartum recovery kit
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
Man disguised as Walmart employee steals TVs: police
‘Pawn Stars’ 81-year-old mom seeks restraining order
Tornado damages property in Shelby, Darke counties
Storm Team 2 Forecast
Suspect arrested for threatening notes left at school
Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ sued by mom
Sheryl Crow coming back to the Miami Valley
Residents clean up after tornado near Versailles
2 killed in Auglaize County crash ID’d
Crime Stoppers: Who killed a young Dayton mom?
Most Read on WDTN.com
As Seen on 2 News
Trotwood Fire Department seeks community input
Crisis in Ukraine: How you can help
West Carrollton students paint portable murals
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
Man disguised as Walmart employee steals TVs: police
‘Pawn Stars’ 81-year-old mom seeks restraining order
Tornado damages property in Shelby, Darke counties
Storm Team 2 Forecast
Suspect arrested for threatening notes left at school
Storm Team 2 Forecast
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Watch Iowa home take direct hit from tornado
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dayton
WATCH: Batman showing paused after real bat gets …
‘Golden Girls’-themed cruise to set sail in 2023
Harvard senior’s Disney-inspired Korean musical a …
As Seen on 2 News
Trotwood Fire Department seeks community input
Crisis in Ukraine: How you can help
West Carrollton students paint portable murals
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS