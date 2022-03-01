Which 1-gallon water bottle is best?

Drinking water has always been essential to keeping our bodies healthy. The difficulty with drinking water is that many often fall short of reaching our recommended daily intake. Regular-sized bottles are convenient to carry around and easy to hold, but we either throw them away or can never seem to refill them enough. A 1-gallon water bottle saves you time on repetitive refills, while efficiently providing enough storage for your daily water intake. For a 1-gallon bottle with a secure grip, The Coldest Water Insulated Jug is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a 1-gallon water bottle

Material

As far as material goes, 1-gallon water bottles come in various types, such as plastic, metal or glass. Glass models tend to be the least popular, because they’re prone to breakage, and broken glass can be a significant hazard. The benefits of plastic water bottles include low cost. Plus, they are lightweight when empty.

Metal bottles will be slightly heavier and costlier than plastic. However, they offer better insulation for cold and hot temperatures and eliminate the risk of bisphenol A leaching into the water. When it comes to metal bottles, stainless steel is better insulated than aluminum. However, aluminum is lighter. Aluminum bottles tend to have a thin, protective coating to prevent aluminum from leaching into the water.

Insulation

Metal bottles tend to have different types of insulation, with stainless steel models commonly having double-wall insulation that securely keeps internal temperatures the same. There are 1-gallon bottles that have a special coating to help regulate temperature.

What to look for in a quality 1-gallon water bottle

Lid

Among the multiple types of lids that 1-gallon water bottles may come with, screw-top, flip and carabiner straw lids are the most common. Screw-top lids give total exposure of the bottle to the mouth but tend to leak, especially if it’s plastic. Flip lids are convenient as you just press a button or some other function, and the lid flips up. Carabiner straw lids have an internal straw that conveniently flips up, protecting your straw from exposure when it’s closed down.

Filtration

Having filtration in a water bottle helps with keeping out contaminants such as heavy metals and chemicals. This is helpful if you’re using tap water or grabbing water from while outdoors. Designs include a filter on the end of a straw or a filter built into the bottom of the bottle. The filter may be carbon fiber, coconut mesh, charcoal or other materials. However, It’s less common to find one-gallon water bottles with filters instead of smaller bottles.

Handle

Carrying around a one-gallon bottle can be heavy, so you’re going to need a handle that makes it easy to hold the weight around. A 1-gallon bottle, when full, can approximately weigh nine pounds or more. Depending on the model, the handle might be on the side or top of the bottle, with some of them having a shoulder strap. The handle style depends on your preference but having a bottle with a padded handle will provide more comfort.

How much you can expect to spend on 1-gallon water bottle

Inexpensive bottles cost as little as $10-$15, whereas midrange bottles with great insulation can cost $50-$75. High-end bottles can cost $100 or more, but these can last for a very long time.

1-gallon water bottle FAQ.

What’s the best way to clean my water bottle?

A. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions when cleaning a 1-gallon water bottle. Some may be dishwasher-safe, while others may not and can be damaged if exposed to certain water temperatures. The safest way to clean a 1-gallon bottle is by hand. Rinse the bottle with water to remove any possible larger particles and contaminants. Then use hot, soapy water and a sponge or bottle brush to clean the inside. A bottle brush is more convenient, but if you can fit your hand with ease in the bottle, a sponge may be more effective. After cleaning, rinse the bottle thoroughly. If the bottle is grimy, fill it halfway with soapy water and a cup of white vinegar. Swish the mix inside the bottle for a few minutes, rinse and then let the bottle dry upside-down.

What is BPA?

A. BPA is an organic synthetic compound commonly found in plastic and metal bottles. It increases the strength of plastic while acting as a coating in some metal bottles. BPA has been used since the 1960s but has been deemed hazardous by experts as it can leach into food and drinks. It can increase the resilience of some materials, but BPA-free water bottles are common and some offer the same resiliency without the hazard

What’s the best 1-gallon water bottle to buy?

Top 1-gallon water bottle

The Coldest Water Store Insulated Jug

What you need to know: Double-wall construction combined with odor resistance keeps your water fresh and at the right temperature.

What you’ll love: Stainless steel with excellent insulation makes it perfect for storing water for camping and going to the gym. The rubber grip will ensure that you have the best grip when holding the bottle.

What you should consider: The bottle weighs 15 pounds when filled, so it may be heavier than the typical large-sized bottle you typically use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 1-gallon water bottle for the money

Vitscan Motivational Water Bottle

What you need to know: This option is price-friendly and durable, taking the worry out of leakage.

What you’ll love: The anti-germ spout prevents dust and leaks, while the lid has a double-lock for extra security. There’s a measuring scale on the bottle so you can measure water efficiently. The abrasion and scratch resistance keeps the bottle looking good after drops.

What you should consider: The lid opening is narrow, so you’re limited to using a bottle brush to clean the inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Buzio Vacuum Insulated Thermo Jug

What you need to know: This spacious jug has a wide mouth design for putting in ice and other objects and a large contoured handle provides grip.

What you’ll love: The sweat-proof design helps keep the water bottle dry, while the material consists of 100% non-toxic BPA-free plastic and food-grade stainless steel. The bottle comes with two stainless steel cups so you can share drinks with others.

What you should consider: A secondary handle where you can firmly grip the bottle would have been helpful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

