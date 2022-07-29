Video experts recommend installing your wall-mounted TV so the center of the screen is at eye level for seated viewing.

Directions for mounting your TV on a wall

Back in the days of “I Love Lucy,” “Leave It to Beaver” and “Father Knows Best,” 12-inch TV screens were encased in large wooden cabinets. These consoles usually had doors that closed to hide the TV when you weren’t watching.

In the ’60s, portable televisions twice that size came along and were more screen than cabinet. The next big step was when TVs became all screen with only a thin strip around the sides.

Today, the average screen is 50 inches from corner to corner with some as big as 86 inches. More big-screen TVs are mounted on walls than on stands nowadays because it gets them up and out of the way. Don’t let this task intimidate you. Ask another person to help you out and follow these steps in order to get your TV placed in an optimal spot.

What you need to know

Don’t try to do this alone

No matter how skilled you are with using hand tools, you need someone to help you, preferably someone with good do-it-yourself credentials. Rather than wait around until you need help lifting, asking your helper to take the important measurements with you means you have a better chance of getting them right.

Weight

Today’s big-screen TVs are so thin that they look as if they can’t be very heavy, but some weigh more than 120 pounds. Even an average-sized TV weighs 50 pounds. If you believe it’s better to be safe than sorry, make sure the wall mount you buy is rated for a weight greater than the weight of your TV.

Size

Wall mounts come in many sizes and shapes, all of them at least partly adjustable. Make sure you choose one where your TV falls into the middle of the wall mount’s range and not at its minimum or maximum.

Do you want a flush mount or a swivel?

Flush mounts hold your TV flat to the wall. Once you have installed your wall mount and attached your TV, that’s it, so do your homework before you choose where to put it. One common frustration for consumers who mount their own TVs is that they did not account for light reflecting off the screen, making the TV hard to watch.

What you need to have

Power drill: Most any power drill will do. However, if you have to drill large holes in hard materials, such as plaster, masonry, brick or stone, you need a bigger drill with more torque, sometimes called a hammer drill.

Drill bits: Standard wood drill bits are all you need for mounting your TV to wall studs. If you have hard wall, get a masonry drill bit set.

Wall anchors: Wall anchors are plastic sleeves that expand when you tighten the screws. Forced outward by the screw, they exert force against the inner walls of the hole for a secure mount. Wall anchors are designed for use in solid concrete, block and brick.

Sight level: Avoid the common mistakes of hanging your TV crookedly or having to drill too many unsightly holes by using a simple level.

Stud finder: Unless you’re a pro, avoid guesswork and mistakes by using a stud finder.

Painters tape: If you’re marking the location of the studs where you want to place your mount, don’t draw on the walls; use a bit of painter’s tape instead.

What you need to buy to mount your TV on the wall

The mount

Choose a TV mount that’s load-rated greater than the weight of your TV. Decide if you want a flush mount or one that swivels and tilts. The Video Electronics Standards Association has established TV wall mounting standards, so look for a mount that is VESA-rated.

Mounting Dream MD2268-LK

This mount fits stud widths ranging from 16 to 24 inches and holds up to 132 pounds. It is VESA-rated, sits 1.5 inches from the wall and tilts as much as 8 inches for glare-free viewing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Videosecu ML531BE2

This VESA-rated mount has a full-motion articulating arm that tilts, swivels and pulls out as much as 20 inches from the wall. It fits most 26- to 60-inch TVs that weigh up to 88 pounds and includes a level and a stud finder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Echogear Corner TV Wall Mount

This mount is made to fit 32- to 65-inch TVs in the corner of a room instead of on a flat wall. It extends, tilts and swivels. It mounts on only a single stud with the handy drilling template and has cable-concealing covers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cable management

Drywall: Drywall homes have a real advantage when it comes to cable management. Because so many of today’s televisions are hooked up to modems, cable boxes, sound bars and more, they have a lot of unsightly wires. With those hollow spaces between the studs, you can make one hole behind your TV and one near the baseboard. Then you can snake your wires in one hole and out the other.

For a recessed look: Look for products made to be recessed into drywall so those holes you cut have a finished look.

Plaster, brick and stone: These solid walls have no hollow spaces, so you have to run your wires and cables down the outside of the wall. The neatest way to do this is with a cable management system, such as a cord hider you can paint to match your wall. Even simpler solutions are zip ties and Velcro ties.

