Which chaise lounge cushion is best?

A chaise lounge is a long reclining chair that may have arms and be upholstered. It is the Americanized version of the classic French chaise longue, invented by furniture makers so the wealthy would have a place to rest without having to retire to their bedrooms.

These days, chaise lounges made for indoor use tend to be upholstered, and those made to be used outdoors are not. Outdoors, the choice of many is to add cushions to make it a more comfortable place to relax. If you are looking for a comfy cushion that rolls up so you can take it to the beach, check out the Classic Accessories Storigami Water-Resistant Chaise Lounge Cushion.

What to know before you buy a chaise lounge cushion

Whether you’re relaxing poolside, on the patio or under a tree, a chaise lounge is a great place to stretch out your legs and fully recline. Outdoor chaise lounges are generally made of wood, metal or plastics durable enough to stand up to sun, rain and the elements. You can make your chaise more comfortable by adding a layer of padded cushions built to withstand the elements as well as your lounge chair does.

Made for outdoor use

Cushions for outdoor chaise lounges need to be able to resist sun, rain, winds and harsh weather.

Water-resistant cushions are a must unless you plan on taking in your cushions every night or every time it looks like it might rain.

Fade-resistant cushions are a good choice if your cushions are exposed to lots of sunlight.

Tie-down cushions are good to have if your outdoor area is windy.

Width

Single seat: Match the width of your cushions with the width of your chaise. Most chaise lounges are about two feet wide. If your chaise has arms, make sure your cushion fits between them.

Double seat: These lounges made for two to sit side by side are at least twice as wide as single chaises and sometimes even more than that. Double-width cushions are as unwieldy as twin mattresses, so look for a set of two single cushions that fit the dimensions of your lounge chair.

What to look for in a quality chaise lounge cushion

How your chaise hinges

Most outdoor chaise lounges have adjustable backs so you can sit upright for reading or lie flat for a relaxing nap. Look for cushions that are also hinged so they stay in contact with your entire chaise as you adjust the seat back from one position to another.

Attached or loose?

Tie-ons: Cushions that attach to your chaise stay in place and won’t blow away.

No tie-ons: Cushions that do not attach are easier to move around, flip over, take indoors or put in the car and take to the beach.

Length

Most chaises are 72 to 80 inches long. Cushions that overhang the ends are better than cushions that are too short.

Pillows

As long as you’re getting comfortable, think about adding an outdoor pillow or two to your chaise lounge cushions. Choose pillows to provide support and comfort for your head, neck and lumbar region, and make sure they’re made for outdoor use.

How much you can expect to spend on a chaise lounge cushion

Most full-sized cushions range from $50-$150. Better fabrics, better padding and better construction make the difference.

Chaise lounge cushion FAQ

If I leave them outdoors all the time, won’t all cushions fade?

A. The longer any materials stay out in the sun, the more their colors fade. Better dyes that completely penetrate the fabric last much longer than more inexpensive dyes that color only the fibers’ surface.

Can I buy a machine-washable cushion for outdoors?

A. Most outdoor cushions do not have a removable cover. The padding and the exterior shell are one unit that won’t fit in your washer. The best way to keep outdoor cushions clean is to wipe away dirt and droppings as quickly as possible, using a soft, damp cloth.

What’s the best chaise lounge cushion to buy?

Top chaise lounge cushion

Classic Accessories Storigami Water-Resistant Chaise Lounge Cushion

What you need to know: This cushion’s FadeSafe fabric dyes go all the way through the fibers and so resist fading and bleeding.

What you’ll love: It attaches by fabric straps with plastic quick-release buckles, and the entire cushion rolls up compactly just like a sleeping bag for easy handling and storage. You can toss it in the car with you and take it to the beach, and a pillow is attached for your head.

What you should consider: It takes a while to dry out after a heavy rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chaise lounge cushion for the money

Greendale Home Fashions Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion

What you need to know: This cushion is overstuffed with a soft poly fill made entirely from recycled plastic bottles for long-lasting comfort while resisting bunching and shifting.

What you’ll love: The heavy-duty poly fabric repels water and stains and holds up against ultraviolet rays. This tufted 72- by 22-inch cushion has firmly attached ties at the corners and comes in 25 colors and patterns to fit any decor.

What you should consider: Some report problems with colors fading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pillow Perfect Outdoor Chaise Lounge Cushion

What you need to know: This 72.5-inch cushion hinges where the seat back does so your cushion conforms to your chaise lounge even when you change positions.

What you’ll love: The polyester cushions with polyester fiber fill are fully reversible and resist weather and fading caused by exposure to the sun. The attached ties keep this cushion firmly attached to your chair. You can keep it clean by hand-washing with mild detergent and cool water.

What you should consider: Some buyers report the cushions are too thin to suit them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

